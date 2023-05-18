Shiba Inu's Shibarium Blockchain Hits Another Epic Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The testnet of the Shiba Inu Layer 2 protocol, Shibarium, has smashed an epic milestone, this time in its total transactions. According to Puppyscan, the total transactions have surpassed the nine million mark.

Shibarium beta "Puppynet" has completed 9,062,412 transactions to date since it launched on March 11. The total block number is 876,636, with an average block time of 5.0 seconds. Wallet addresses have also surpassed the 15 million mark, as there are now 15,777,029 wallet addresses.

Shibarium beta continues to see increased utility as the community anticipates the mainnet launch.

In the last update shared by Unification, Shibarium builder, the next step it is undertaking for Shibarium beta, is deploying the respective OoO and VOR router smart contracts and spinning up Oracle apps to handle data requests.

SHIB burn, price and news

According to Shibburn's official Twitter account, in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,801,296 SHIB tokens have been burned in two transactions. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.56% in the last 24 hours at $0.0000087.

Yesterday, a massive whale, which now ranks as the fifth largest holder of SHIB and Dogecoin, received a transfer of 20 trillion SHIB worth $176 million.

Shiba Inu ecosystem official Lucie has shared a screenshot from Shiba Inu's Discord, in which Shibarium developer "Shibarium1" hinted that an update on the preorder of the Shiba Inu cold wallet developed in collaboration with Tangem is expected soon.

As reported, Tangem announced its collaboration with SHIB to develop a cold wallet storage solution that would support over 6,000 currencies.