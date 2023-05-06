Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA) Now Accepted at All WordPress Stores via This Integration

Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA) Now Accepted at All WordPress Stores via This Integration
Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP, Cardano (ADA) and other cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay can now be accepted at all WordPress stores thanks to a new plugin feature.
 
As stated in an official blog post, the Binance Pay WooCommerce plugin, which allows merchants to accept more than 70 cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay as payment, is now available for all WordPress stores.

Given that WordPress runs more than 40% of all websites, the new feature is anticipated to increase the use of cryptocurrencies.

The number of WordPress websites rose to a staggering 835 million in the past year, with 14.7% of the world's top sites powered by WordPress.

With the help of this plugin, a wide range of e-commerce sites, from small local businesses to large worldwide shops, will now find it simple to accept cryptocurrency and grow their customer base.

Already, millions of businesses use WooCommerce, an open-source e-commerce software based on WordPress, to handle online orders. WooCommerce serves as the e-commerce platform for 25% of the top 1 million online stores worldwide.

Binance Pay is a cryptocurrency payment feature available on the Binance app with more than 70 supported cryptocurrencies, including ADA, ATOM, AVA, DOGE, DOT, EGLD, EOS, ETC, ETH, FIL, FRONT, FTM, HBAR, IOTX, LINK, LTC, MANA, MATIC, NEO, XMR, XRP, XTZ, XVS, ZEC, ZIL, ALPINE, APE, BNX, BSW, CAKE, COTI, GALA, SHIB, USDT.
 

Cryptocurrency acceptance as a payment method is expanding. As reported, supported cryptocurrencies on Binance Pay can be used for purchases at 400 merchants in seven countries thanks to Binance Pay's collaboration with ivendPay, an international payment service.

In February, Ingenico, a payment acceptance solution, and Binance Pay announced a strategic partnership to offer an in-store crypto payment acceptance solution with an initial pilot deployment in France.

