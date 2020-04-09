U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Here's How Ripple Helps This South Korean Company Take Power Away From Banks

News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 07:13
Alex Dovbnya
South Korean company Coinone Transfer was able to bring people in because of its partnership with Ripple
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Camille Jeong, the business development manager of Coinone Transfer, claims that Ripple helped them bring in new customers who had been sending money overseas with the help of banks. 

The South Korean remittance company has managed to retain 80 percent of its clients. 

'The unique Ripple-powered benefits of our service and innovative marketing brought people in. Our superior customer experience kept them coming back and our retention rate is now more than 80%.'

Related
Former Ripple CEO Named Second Richest Person in Crypto. Here's Full List of Crypto Bigwigs

Coinone Transfer touts a slew of benefits offered by Ripple  

The partnership between SBI Ripple Asia and Coinone Transfer dates back to 2018. By becoming a member of the global RippleNet network, the firm was able to easily connect with other financial institutions in Thailand, the Philippines, and other countries. As of now, Coinone Transfer boasts 12 payment corridors. 

South Korean immigrants who send money to loved ones abroad can benefit from low fees and fast settlements.    

'Our RippleNet connections also allow us to settle transfers in real time – a huge improvement on the traditional multi-day process of the banks.'

Related
Ripple Partners with Major European Money Transfer Service, Proving XRP's Potential

Ripple eyes South Korea's $33 bln remittance market 

As reported by U.Today, Ripple joined forces with three new South Korean startups (Sentbe, Hanpass, WireBarley) in late February, which underscores its aggressive expansion in the country that boasts a $33 bln remittance market.

Back in March, South Korea caused quite a stir by legalizing cryptocurrency trading, solidifying its status as a major crypto hub. 

However, none of the aforementioned companies stipulate using XRP for cross-border payments. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Regrets Not Buying Bitcoin (BTC) Back in 2009
Trader Who Called Bitcoin's Crash Says BTC 'Looks Fragile' at $7,200. Is $1,000 Possible?
Former Bakkt CEO Makes Shocking Move to Escape Insider Trading Controversy