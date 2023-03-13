Henrik Zeberg Predicts Largest Market Crash Since 1929, Shytoshi Kusama Shares SHIB Metaverse Screenshot, Peter Schiff Sees BTC Plunge Below $4,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the weekend. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!

Trading legend Henrik Zeberg foresees largest market crash since 1929

In his recent bearish tweet, trader and analyst Henrik Zeberg issued a warning about an upcoming market crash that will be even larger than the one the world witnessed in 2007-2009. Zeberg shared a chart showing the dynamics of U.S. unemployment rates (reversed) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI). Combined with stock price indicators, these metrics hint at a close peak of the economic cycle. Last December, the analyst also shared the Elliot waves prediction for a macro recession, indicating that Wave 4 would peak in early 2024. Zeberg cautions that after that, markets will be destined to fail. As such, Q4, 2023, might be the last "bullish" period of this market cycle.

Shytoshi Kusama reveals new Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse screenshot

As the team behind the Shiba Inu project is getting ready for the SXSW festival, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama took to Twitter to share the poster his team has prepared for the "best movie poster" contest. According to Kusama's tweet, the poster is showing a shot from the Shiba Inu Metaverse. The screenshot appears to be depicting the WAGMI Temple — one of the 11 hubs that will be unlocked and allowed to be used by all players once the SHIB-based virtual universe launches. Among other hubs whose concept art has previously been revealed to the SHIB community are Tech Trench, Canyon and Rocket Pond. The project is being created by the SHIB team in collaboration with The Third Floor studio.

Bitcoin price to plunge back below $4,000, Peter Schiff predicts

According to yet another prediction by Peter Schiff , the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and a vocal critic of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency could plunge below the $4,000 level soon. It all started with a Twitter post by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who wrote, "Bitcoin is for winners." Schiff replied by questioning the relevance of Bitcoin to MicroStrategy shareholders, adding that the company lost billions of dollars on the BTC it purchased. Then, another Twitter user joined the discussion, sharing a screenshot of Peter Schiff's failed prediction from 2018 about Bitcoin potentially dropping to lows of $750. To this, Schiff responded, "What will you do with that tweet after Bitcoin is back below $3,800?" suggesting that such a scenario is still possible.

