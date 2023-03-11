Shytoshi Kusama Reveals New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse Screenshot

Sat, 03/11/2023 - 20:00
Yuri Molchan
Chief of Shiba Inu devs shares another sneak peek of SHIB Metaverse as SXSW event started
Shytoshi Kusama Reveals New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse Screenshot
The head of the SHIB developer team, Shytoshi Kusama, took to Twitter to share that the SHIB team has prepared for the "best movie poster" contest for SXSW — a festival that is organized in Texas, USA, every year.

SHIB's WAGMI Temple is waiting for visitors today

The SHIB Metaverse gets to be featured at this important annual gathering of independent film, media and music festivals. The poster shared by Kusama, as he specified, is a screenshot from the Shiba Inu Metaverse. Apparently, the screenshot shows the WAGMI Temple — one of the 11 hubs that will be unlocked and will be allowed to be used by all players once the SHIB-based virtual universe launches.

Among other hubs whose concept arts have already been revealed before to the SHIB community are Tech Trench, Canyon and Rocket Pond. The project is being created by the SHIB team in collaboration with The Third Floor studio.

'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts Possible Turn After Two Crypto-Friendly Banks Crash

Learning about SHIB history

To celebrate the appearance of the Metaverse at SXSW, today the Shiba Inu team holds what is called "a metaverse happy hour." During this period of time, visitors to the event are invited to join in between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. They will be able to experience the SHIB Metaverse at WAGMI Temple.

During this sneak peek of the Shiba Inu virtual world, the visitors will be invited to find out more about SHIB and its decentralization concepts that are at the foundation of the coin and its ecosystem, they will be able to explore the history of the token's creation by its founder Ryoshi and the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, who has now taken the lead after Ryoshi chose to disappear from social media, removing his accounts across all platforms.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

