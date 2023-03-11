Shytoshi Kusama Reveals New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse Screenshot

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The head of the SHIB developer team, Shytoshi Kusama, took to Twitter to share that the SHIB team has prepared for the "best movie poster" contest for SXSW — a festival that is organized in Texas, USA, every year.

SHIB's WAGMI Temple is waiting for visitors today

The SHIB Metaverse gets to be featured at this important annual gathering of independent film, media and music festivals. The poster shared by Kusama, as he specified, is a screenshot from the Shiba Inu Metaverse. Apparently, the screenshot shows the WAGMI Temple — one of the 11 hubs that will be unlocked and will be allowed to be used by all players once the SHIB-based virtual universe launches.

Among other hubs whose concept arts have already been revealed before to the SHIB community are Tech Trench, Canyon and Rocket Pond. The project is being created by the SHIB team in collaboration with The Third Floor studio.

This poster for #shibthemetaverse is in a competition at #SXSW23 for best movie poster. #SHIBARMY, let @sxsw know what you think! (And yes that's a shot from inside the #metaverse!) pic.twitter.com/oz4t16wAgT — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 10, 2023

Learning about SHIB history

To celebrate the appearance of the Metaverse at SXSW, today the Shiba Inu team holds what is called "a metaverse happy hour." During this period of time, visitors to the event are invited to join in between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. They will be able to experience the SHIB Metaverse at WAGMI Temple.

During this sneak peek of the Shiba Inu virtual world, the visitors will be invited to find out more about SHIB and its decentralization concepts that are at the foundation of the coin and its ecosystem, they will be able to explore the history of the token's creation by its founder Ryoshi and the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, who has now taken the lead after Ryoshi chose to disappear from social media, removing his accounts across all platforms.