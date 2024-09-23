    Hades1.io Shares The Details of Upcoming Event with ETH Prizes

    Special game for purchasing customers of Hades1.io kicking off today
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 14:37
    Hades1.io Shares The Details of Upcoming Event with ETH Prizes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Hades1.io launches a very special game for customers interested in token purchasing during an ICO next phase.

    Special Game by Hades1.io welcomes cryptocurrency fans

    Hotly anticipated community event, Special Game for Purchasing Customers, makes traction amidst Hades1.io audience members. Every participant has a chance to win a grand prize of 100 Ethers (ETH).

    Several other exciting prizes will also be distributed between the lucky players soon. Thanks to the multi-stage design of the game, every users will access five chances to win.

    The event will be held five times, each with amazing rewards.

    Hades1.io team streamlined the participation procedure for maximum reach

    Participation is simple, and this is your chance to be part of something extraordinary. Stay tuned, as the event will be officially announced after the completion of the first presale.

    Team invites every supporter not to miss a chance to win Ethereum prizes. Test your luck and become one of the lucky winners.

    For more information and updates, users are invited to visit an official protocol website.

    Join us now, and may luck be on your side!

    #Hades1
