Grayscale CEO Steps Down, Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy, Litecoin Whales Waking Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

Grayscale CEO steps down

According to a recent press release , Michael Sonneshein, CEO at Grayscale, has stepped down from his position "to pursue other interests" after working at the company for 10 years. Succeeding Sonnenshein is Peter Mintzberg, global head of strategy for asset and wealth management at Goldman Sachs, with over 20 years of experience across the world’s leading asset managers. Mintzberg will take up his new position on Aug. 15, 2024, joining Grayscale's Board of Directors at the same time. Following the CEO transition, Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, took to social media to thank Sonnenshein for guiding the firm through exponential growth and to wish him "the best in his future endeavors." Sonneshein, in turn, thanked Silbert for his vision while wishing the Grayscale team "every success."

Binance issues important update on token listing strategy

In a recent announcement , Binance revealed its plans to make a drastic change to its token listing strategy. As stated in Binance's blog post, the exchange spotted a trend of listing predominantly high-value projects with low circulating supplies; such market structure causes concerns, wrote Binance in its recent report titled "Low Float & High FDV: How Did We Get Here?" as it leaves little sustainable upside for traders after the token generation event. To foster a healthy industry with a variety of market participants, Binance is stepping forward, providing support to smaller- to medium-valued projects. According to Binance, project owners may apply for listing on its platform through any of its channels. However, to qualify for listing as a small- or medium-cap project, applicants must have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

