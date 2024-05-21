Advertisement
    Grayscale CEO Steps Down, Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy, Litecoin Whales Waking Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    U.Today’s daily news digest keeps you informed of the most important updates in the crypto industry
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 16:22
    Grayscale CEO Steps Down, Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy, Litecoin Whales Waking Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Contents
    U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

    Grayscale CEO steps down

    According to a recent press release, Michael Sonneshein, CEO at Grayscale, has stepped down from his position "to pursue other interests" after working at the company for 10 years. Succeeding Sonnenshein is Peter Mintzberg, global head of strategy for asset and wealth management at Goldman Sachs, with over 20 years of experience across the world’s leading asset managers. Mintzberg will take up his new position on Aug. 15, 2024, joining Grayscale's Board of Directors at the same time. Following the CEO transition, Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, took to social media to thank Sonnenshein for guiding the firm through exponential growth and to wish him "the best in his future endeavors." Sonneshein, in turn, thanked Silbert for his vision while wishing the Grayscale team "every success." 

    Binance issues important update on token listing strategy

    In a recent announcement, Binance revealed its plans to make a drastic change to its token listing strategy. As stated in Binance's blog post, the exchange spotted a trend of listing predominantly high-value projects with low circulating supplies; such market structure causes concerns, wrote Binance in its recent report titled "Low Float & High FDV: How Did We Get Here?" as it leaves little sustainable upside for traders after the token generation event. To foster a healthy industry with a variety of market participants, Binance is stepping forward, providing support to smaller- to medium-valued projects. According to Binance, project owners may apply for listing on its platform through any of its channels. However, to qualify for listing as a small- or medium-cap project, applicants must have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

    Litecoin (LTC) whales waking up

    Over the past month, Litecoin whales have gone on a major accumulation spree. Data provided by IntoTheBlock shows that in the last 30 days alone, Litecoin whale addresses have accumulated 2,751,633 LTC. The peak of activity occurred on May 10, when whale addresses saw a net inflow of over 900,000 LTC. Such accumulation could signal a major change in the Litecoin ecosystem and a rise in confidence among major holders. Especially notable was the May 10 single-day net inflow of over 900,000 LTC. This indicates a significant change in whale behavior, marking the largest daily accumulation of whale addresses since February. Previously, U.Today reported that the Litecoin network had processed over 245 million transactions since its inception, with a notable 39 million of those transactions occurring in 2024 alone. It is possible that whales are setting up to capitalize on Litecoin's impending developments.

