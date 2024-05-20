Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance exchange is making a drastic change to its token listing strategy as it aims to pioneer more diversity in the industry. In its latest announcement, the trading behemoth said it plans to start supporting smaller- to medium-valued projects.

Why Binance strategy change?

Binance exchange said it remains committed to driving sustainability across the board, and this involves stopping the predominant listing of highly capitalized projects. The exchange noted this disadvantage in predominantly listing high-valued projects with low circulating supplies as a source of selling pressure. This the trading platform said will not be good for retail investors.

Binance is recognized not just as the biggest exchange by volume, but as one of the most important entities in terms of supported tokens. A Binance listing is considered by many as the climax of a project’s growth.

Notably, since the lawsuit launched by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its supported tokens, the trading platform has implemented more delistings, cutting across most token pairs. The latest push by the exchange underscores its commitment to driving true ecosystem growth overall.

New modalities

According to Binance, project owners may apply for listing on its platform through any of its channels. The exchange said the listing might be direct, through its Launchpool or Megadrop outlets. The trading platform, however, noted that to qualify for listing as a small or medium-cap project, applicants must have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

Binance also set a condition that prospective projects need to have an active team and a sustainable token allocation to the community. To take advantage of the leniency in listing, Binance said projects from all sectors are welcome to apply.

Binance is known to pioneer new initiatives that other exchanges follow through with. One unique example is the release of proof-of-reserve (PoR) to showcase token holdings against customers' balances.