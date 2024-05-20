Advertisement
    Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy: Details

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Binance to overhaul token listing model, here's what will change
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 15:31
    Binance Issues Important Update on Token Listing Strategy: Details
    Binance exchange is making a drastic change to its token listing strategy as it aims to pioneer more diversity in the industry. In its latest announcement, the trading behemoth said it plans to start supporting smaller- to medium-valued projects.

    Why Binance strategy change?

    Binance exchange said it remains committed to driving sustainability across the board, and this involves stopping the predominant listing of highly capitalized projects. The exchange noted this disadvantage in predominantly listing high-valued projects with low circulating supplies as a source of selling pressure. This the trading platform said will not be good for retail investors.

    Notably, since the lawsuit launched by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its supported tokens, the trading platform has implemented more delistings, cutting across most token pairs. The latest push by the exchange underscores its commitment to driving true ecosystem growth overall.

    New modalities

    According to Binance, project owners may apply for listing on its platform through any of its channels. The exchange said the listing might be direct, through its Launchpool or Megadrop outlets. The trading platform, however, noted that to qualify for listing as a small or medium-cap project, applicants must have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

    Binance also set a condition that prospective projects need to have an active team and a sustainable token allocation to the community. To take advantage of the leniency in listing, Binance said projects from all sectors are welcome to apply.

    #Binance
