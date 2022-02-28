GameFi Protocol WonderHero Shares Details of Its Players' Profits: Details

On average, WonderHero players earned more than $1,200 in just 20 days of playing

Amid another wave of play-to-earn euphoria on crypto markets, WonderHero, a leading decentralized on-chain RPG, proudly unveils its first statistical data on how much its players can earn.

WonderHero players earned 1,215 USDT 20 days upon launch: statistics

According to the official announcement shared by the WonderHero team, its first 20 days of mainnet operations showed outstanding interest in its mechanisms among decentralized e-athletes.

🔧Our Game Maintenance is now completed. PVP Arena is LIVE!



🎮Please update #WonderHero from the App Store/Google Play/Test Flight to the latest version.



🔥15,000 $USDT worth of Bountiful Prize Pool awaits. Let the PVP Battles begin!#Play2Earn #P2E #NFT #PVP pic.twitter.com/oFwC4fqAv7 — WonderHero (@Wonderhero_io) February 28, 2022

Launched in a public mainnet version on January 26, 2022, the WonderHero ecosystem allowed its average player to earn $1,215 in USDT equivalent across all of its play-to-earn modules.

This statistic includes rewards in WND and HON tokens as well as earnings from various initiatives with non-fungible tokens. Namely, the average account earns $3.27 per day and holds 1,150 USDT in NFTs.

A total of 1.4 million battles took place between nearly 11,000 active users to date. On average, WonderHero players witnessed 200% ROI across all in-game activities.

Play-to-earn guilds are coming to WonderHero

Combined trading volume for non-fungible tokens in WonderHero eclipsed $2.5 million in USDT equivalent. The most valuable NFTs are trading in the $1,900-$2,000 price range.

Also in February, WonderHero registered an inflow of players from multiple gaming guilds. Fifty-four guilds and 3,248 NFT enthusiasts entered its ecosystem with their vibrant and fast-growing communities.

On Feb. 28, 2022, a project launched its WonderHero PvP Arena. It allows players to compete for rankings on the top leaderboard. There are five ranks, and the top 100 players of each rank are numbered on the public leaderboard.