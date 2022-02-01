Galaxy Heroes (GHC), a GameFi on BSC, Unveils Native NFT Marketplace

Tue, 02/01/2022 - 07:44
Vladislav Sopov
Popular fantasy-themed Play-to-Earn project Galaxy Heroes is going to release its own platform for digital artists with ultra-low fees
Galaxy Heroes (GHC), a GameFi on BSC, Unveils Native NFT Marketplace
Galaxy Heroes, a top-tier superhero-themed game on Binance Smart Chain, shares the details of the upcoming NFT marketplace release.

Galaxy Heroes (GHC) starts creator-centric marketplace on Binance Smart Chain

According to the announcement shared by the Galaxy Heroes team, its upcoming NFT marketplace will be created with fantasy-themed aesthetics and advanced UX/UI. Namely, while browsing through add-ons to characters and equipment, users will not need to open a new page for every item.

The Search and Filter buttons will make searching for interesting NFTs easier than ever before: users can choose between different types of assets and categories. Besides fresh sales, NFT enthusiasts will be able to bid on active sales: traders will not miss interesting campaigns.

A democratic fee policy is yet another killing feature of the NFT marketplace by Galaxy Heroes. While on OpenSea, it costs $400-$500 to mint one tokenized item; on Galaxy Heroes, NFT mint is charged with 0.01 Binance Coins (BNB), or less than $3.70, in equivalent.

Also, for successful sales, sellers will be charged a 2% operation fee by the marketplace: on major platforms, this metric typically exceeds 20-30% minimum.

The platform’s native cryptocurrency, Galaxy Heroes or GHC, is used as a mechanism to distribute revenues from the marketplace’s operations between its supporters and community activists.

2,500 Heros, 2,500 Villains to be released as NFTs by Galaxy Heroes

Following a massive listing campaign, Galaxy Heroes Token (GHC) is added to the spot trading suites of P2PB2B, HotBit, MEXC Global, BitMart, BKex, Digifinex, Coinsbit, AAX, BitForex, and other mainstream centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

As of Q1, 2022, the platform’s token is owned by more than 50,000 crypto enthusiasts. Right now, its team is in talks about listing GHC on top-tier CEXes Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Crypto.com, and Huobi.

Very soon, Galaxy Heroes’ token structure will be expanded by GHE, a yield token for the Galaxy Heroes community.

To celebrate the launch of the NFT marketplace, the Galaxy Heroes team introduces two collections of cards: 2,500 Heros and 2,500 Villains will be released for sale on the native marketplace. All cards will be stakeable, team representatives added.

