Gaia EverWorld GameFi Ecosystem Raises $3.7 Mln in Seed Funding

Fresh funding will fuel new stages in the development of Gaia EverWorld mainstream decentralized gaming protocol. Gaia EverWorld adopts the most popular gaming practices for the DeFi and NFT era.

Gaia EverWorld closes seed funding round with $3.7 million raised

According to a press release shared with U.Today, blockchain-based game Gaia EverWorld has successfully completed its seed-funding round.

A total of $3.7 million is secured from a clutch of high-profile VCs, including Polygon, AU21, Mexc Capital, ChainGuards, BSCStation, Defiboost, Aussie Capital, OIG, Brotherhood, Avstar, Shima Capital, Basics Capital, Momentum6, CryptoThugs, Fairum, Panda Capital, Onebit Ventures, GD10 Ventures, Exnetwork and Chronos Ventures.

Leading blockchain platform Polygon Network (MATIC) is among the most influential investors in Gaia EverWorld. Its representatives stressed that Gaia EverWorld has developed a viable business model:

We're firm believers in the play-to-earn business model, which is one of the main reasons why we decided to invest in Gala Everworld. Our team is looking forward to becoming a key contributor to this fast-evolving sector.

Josh Bull, the CEO of Gaia, assures readers that his product guarantees every player an unmatched experience of truly decentralized and self-custody gaming:

Gaia Everworld is part of the next-gen of gaming being built on the blockchain. It gives players full ownership of their in-game characters, and rewards them for engaging in ‘play-to-earn’ models of gaming which have become quite popular in the crypto space this year. Gaia Everworld is truly an immersive, multi-region fantasy world in which players can create their own kingdoms, explore different lands, while collecting, breeding and battling other players, referred to as the Gaia Legionnaires.

Discovering the magic world of Gaia games

Gaia Everworld's concept is inspired by legendary Web2.0 games such as Pokeman, Clash of Clans and Age of Empires.

At the same time, unlike them, Gaia Everworld's in-game item ownership is confirmed by blockchain transactions. Also, its design allows players to earn via a "play-to-earn" module.

In terms of design and ideology, Gaia Everworld should be considered an immersive, multi-region fantasy world with multiple kingdoms fighting again each other.