From $200 to $2 Million Because of One Bug: Here's How Osmosis Validators Made It

News
Thu, 06/09/2022 - 11:15
article image
Arman Shirinyan
From $200 to millions of dollars in matter of hours; lucklily, it ended up well for community
From $200 to $2 Million Because of One Bug: Here's How Osmosis Validators Made It
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Two Osmosis validators made an enormous profit with only $200 that they turned into $2 million because of the liquidity provision bug on the chain. At first, it started as a small test of a potential bug, then turned into a full exploit.

According to the official account of FireStake professional staking service for delegators of the Cosmos Ecosystem, validators have not been thinking about the future of the Osmosis community and had their families in their minds rather than the project's future.

Currently, they are working on the solution with the Osmosis team and are planning on returning the funds as soon as possible. FireStake also encouraged users who used the exploit and gained a significant profit to contact the Osmosis team and return the funds gained with the help of the bug. 

Despite FireStake coming clean, the community was still furious since validators should not be doing things done by FireStake and "remain above it." Some users suggested that the company's gesture was caused by the investigation launched by Osmosis developers who found out who was behind the exploit.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Responds to Max Keiser Taking Jab at Cardano

Later on, FireStake made an important announcement, telling community members that they are going to delegate their validator ownership to Kadabra Moon validator immediately and stop operating in the Cosmos ecosystem from now on.

Unfortunately, it is not clear exactly what issue caused the opening of an exploit that allowed two validators to turn $200 into $2 million. It is also important to note that exploiters were afraid of de-anonymization as their identity was open to the public and the realization of funds could have ended up with real jail time. 

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Solana Transactions Are Stopped at Coinbase Prime, Network Fixes Block Operations
06/09/2022 - 13:46
Solana Transactions Are Stopped at Coinbase Prime, Network Fixes Block Operations
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image This Company Predicted Cardano to Fall off of Crypto's Top 10, But Something Went Horribly Wrong
06/09/2022 - 13:06
This Company Predicted Cardano to Fall off of Crypto's Top 10, But Something Went Horribly Wrong
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 187 Billion SHIB Grabbed by "BlueWhale0159" Whale as Shiba Price Keeps Falling
06/09/2022 - 12:58
187 Billion SHIB Grabbed by "BlueWhale0159" Whale as Shiba Price Keeps Falling
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan