Franklin Templeton Praises Solana (SOL) Recent Growth, Dogwifhat (WIF) Becomes Top Meme Coin, Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Gains Steam

article image
Guest Author
Pullix (PLX) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in January
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 11:38
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Contents
There have been several talking points about the Solana blockchain in the past months with popular global leader in Asset management Franklin Templeton lauding the Solana blockchain's innovative development towards the entire blockchain network. Meanwhile, Dogwifhat (WIF), a meme coin from Solana, has been listed on the Binance exchange, prompting a price surge. 

Pullix (PLX), on the other hand, is showing strong presale momentum as the token grows significantly.

Supporters of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

High Ppraise from Franklin Templeton on Solana (SOL) blockchain 

The Solana (SOL) blockchain is receiving positive feedback from thought leaders in the crypto industry. In a tweet, Frank Templeton commended the series of developments going on at Solana blockchain under the supervision of Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana.

Meanwhile, Solana's price is on a 10% rally within the past month and a further 340% growth on a year-to-date price metric.

Dogwifhat (WIF) gets listed on Binance as price bulls

Dogwifhat (WIF), a newly created meme coin from the Solana blockchain, has been listed on the Binance exchange. Meanwhile, Dogwifhat has had its meme coin listed on other exchanges like Bybit and BitMex. However, the Binance listing of Dogwifhat came with a significant price surge, which saw the coin reach up to $500 million in market cap.

The Dogwifhat market cap has now settled around $360 million.

Pullix (PLX) prepares for new pre-sale phase

Pullix (PLX) is displaying its growth potential after seeing a price rally of up to 100%. The token was initially selling its presale at $0.04. However, as the Pullix token entered into stage 6 of the presale, the token's price rose by 100% to be selling currently at $0.08. 

Having already sold over 75 million PLX tokens, another price rally is imminent as Pullix gears toward entering another presale stage. As one of the top cryptos to buy in 2024, PLX is a genuine opportunity for investors to ride on the potential future price gains from the token.

The PLX token is a utility token of the Pullix platform. The Pullix platform is a decentralized exchange platform that is challenging the status quo by synergizing DeFi and CeFi exchanges in favor of a hybrid exchange that accommodates both trading worlds.

As a Trade-to-Earn exchange platform, Pullix rewards traders with daily revenue. Also, traders get trading fee discounts on the platform while also being open to the opportunity of earning the high-potential PLX token. Holders of the PLX token are granted access to exclusive features on the exchange platform as well as an opportunity to trade the token for income.

For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:

Visit Pullix

Join The Pullix Communities

#Pullix
