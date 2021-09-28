Ekta
Ekta

Former US Treasurer Clarifies Her Statement About XRP

News
Tue, 09/28/2021 - 06:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Rosie Rios clarified her comments after receiving pushback from the cryptocurrency community
Former US Treasurer Clarifies Her Statement About XRP
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios has taken to Twitter to clarify her recent statement about XRP. She claims developers around the globe are working on a slew of other cases for multiple blockchains and cryptocurrencies while Ripple focuses on cross-border payments.  

As reported by U.Today, Rios, who joined Ripple’s Board of Directors in May, raised some eyebrows after tweeting that XRP was the only cryptocurrency with utility while other coins were used exclusively for speculation.

XRP Ledger developer Nik Bougalis called out the high-profile board member for mentioning that XRP’s primary purpose is facilitating cross-border payments.

Related
GOP Senate Candidate Says U.S. Government Should Buy Bitcoin
Ripple CTO David Schwartz said that he wasn’t “quite sure” about how to feel about the endorsement in response to Bougalis’s rebuke.

XRP Ledger developers are exploring other use cases such as smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and central bank digital currencies (CBDC). 

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Chinese Traders Are "Buying the Dip" After Government Crackdown on Mining Industry
09/28/2021 - 10:08
Chinese Traders Are "Buying the Dip" After Government Crackdown on Mining Industry
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image ZZ Top Frontman Billy Gibbons Picks Cardano to Launch His Fresh-Played NFT Collection of Music
09/28/2021 - 09:22
ZZ Top Frontman Billy Gibbons Picks Cardano to Launch His Fresh-Played NFT Collection of Music
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Largest Supplier of Crypto Mining Gear in China, Alibaba, Announced Ban on Sale of All Crypto Mining Rigs
09/28/2021 - 08:40
Largest Supplier of Crypto Mining Gear in China, Alibaba, Announced Ban on Sale of All Crypto Mining Rigs
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan