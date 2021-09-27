GOP Senate Candidate Says U.S. Government Should Buy Bitcoin

The Senate hopeful wants the U.S. to take a stand against China by adopting Bitcoin as a reserve currency

Blake Masters, chief operating officer at Thiel Capital, claims that the U.S. government should purchase Bitcoin as a strategic reverse asset after China moved to ban it (again).



Masters, who’s currently running for a US Senate seat to represent the state of Arizona, also announced that his campaign now accepts donations in the largest cryptocurrency:

I’ll forgive my HODLrs out there for shaving off some satoshis. It’s for a good cause.

It’s also a reminder of our huge structural advantage over China.