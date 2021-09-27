Ekta
Ekta

Former U.S. Treasurer Praises XRP While Dismissing Other Cryptocurrencies

News
Mon, 09/27/2021 - 06:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Rosie Rios chooses XRP over other cryptocurrencies, but there’s a catch
Cover image via www.wikipedia.org
Former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios recently typed out some words of praise for XRP’s utility.

In her tweet, Rios claims that the Ripple-affiliated digital currency is used for cross-border payments, which she believes sets it apart from other coins that are mainly useful for speculation.

The ex-treasurer, whose name was printed on billions of U.S. dollar banknotes, believes that China’s most severe cryptocurrency ban to date is somehow supposed to highlight the difference.

Rios’s words, of course, have to be taken with a significant pinch of salt given that she’s currently on Ripple’s payroll.

As reported by U.Today, the San Francisco-based company added her to its Board of Directors in early May.

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell took a veiled swipe at Rios and Ripple in response to the recent effort to promote XRP:  

If you were wondering where some of these politicians get their ideas. We aren’t all on the same team, and we don’t all have the same goals. Don’t forget that.

In March, Powell opined that XRP started posing a “huge asymmetrical risk” to exchanges after Ripple was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last December.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

09/27/2021 - 06:02
