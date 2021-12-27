Former Chelsea Captain John Terry Flaunts NFT Profile Pic

Mon, 12/27/2021 - 10:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
John Terry's keen interest in NFTs has received mixed reception from fans
English football manager John Terry has taken to Twitter to update his profile picture to an NFT image.

The former captain of the English soccer team collaborated with Ape Kids Club to create a drop for his family.

The Ape Kids Club collection, which consists of 9,999 "baby apes," aims to promote NFTs among kids.

The former professional English football player revealed that he had purchased his first Bored Ape last week.

Terry's promotion of NFTs received a predominately negative reaction from his fans, with many criticizing him for shilling the latest overhyped crypto fad.

Some Twitter users have jokingly suggested that his account has been hacked.

"Right-clickers" started poking fun at Terry, claiming that they have saved his NFTs for themselves.

Needless to say, there were also those who gleefully welcomed Terry to the NFT community.

Terry is far from being the first celebrity to jump on the NFT train. Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Jordan Belfort, Marshmello and Curtis McDowald are among the buyers of CryptoPunks who would flaunt them on Twitter.

Last week, CryptoPunks NFTs were briefly flipped by Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for the first time, with the lowest price for a Bored Ape reaching 53.9 Ether (roughly $215,000).

NFTs are also attracting plenty of criticism due to their adverse impact on the environment and questionable scarcity.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has repeatedly mocked the new crypto craze. Keanu Reeves, the star of the "Matrix" franchise, is also among NFT skeptics.

