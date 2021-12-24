NBA Champion Stephen Curry Releases NFTs on Polygon: Details

Fri, 12/24/2021 - 16:11
article image
Vladislav Ginko
"Greatest three-point shooter of all time" releases almost 3,000 NFTs to celebrate his latest record
NBA Champion Stephen Curry Releases NFTs on Polygon: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com
On Dec. 14, triple NBA champion and double MVP Stephen Curry scored his 2,974th three-pointer, smashing the "eternal" record by Hall of Famer Ray Allen. In 2021, this moment has no chance to avoid being immortalized through digital collectibles.

Stephen Curry and Under Armour release NFT drop

To celebrate this outstanding achievement, Golden State Warriors' Curry decided to release the sneakers he wore during the record-breaking game.

As such, 2,974 NFTs displaying Genesis Curry Flow shoe by Under Armour are available for sale on digital collectibles marketplaces. According to Under Armour representatives, all shoes can be used in three metaverses: Gala Games, Decentraland and Sandbox.

According to ESPN's sources, 200 NFTs will be gifted to the people who followed Mr. Curry on his journey, including his mentors, friends, teachers and the Warriors' fan community.

While initial prices on purpose-made landing pages started from $333, right now, Mr. Curry's NFTs are trading on OpenSea with huge premiums.

Stephen Curry releases 2974 NFTs
Image by OpenSea

NFT enthusiasts can purchase the most expensive item from the collection for $91,000, at press time.

Basketball champion, NFT veteran

Also, NFTs from this collection will fuel the "Eat. Learn. Play" charity initiative that aims at "unlocking the potential" of every child.

While the majority of celebrities are jumping on the NFT mania bandwagon in late 2021, Stephen Curry is not new to this segment. In 2018, he endorsed the first-ever celebrity-backed CryptoKittie.

NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Releases Celebrity CryptoKitties

As covered by U.Today previously, the legendary basketball guard returned to the Web3 space in September.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Ginko

Vladislav Ginko is former vice rector of Moscow-based Jewish University. He worked as a Corporate Finance lecturer at New York-based Touro University. Now he is an analyst affiliated with Russia’s leading state think-tank, Presidential Academy.

