10,000 NFTs Used to Make Mosaic of "Right-Clicker"

The viral mosaic shows that public opinion is not on the side of hyped-up digital collectibles

A Twitter user posted an impressive mosaic of a "right-clicker" made of 10,000 "ugly" non-fungible tokens from the "Lazy Lions" collection.

Image by twitter.com

The exquisite attempt at trolling NFT supporters paid off, with the tweet instantly going viral and garnering 80,000 likes by press time.



The Twitterati started praising the user en masse for making "real art."



For those out of the loop, the term "right-clicker" is cryptocurrency slang referring to a person who does not see any value in NFTs and chooses to right-click to save the image instead of spending an obscenely large amount of money to obtain a dubious digital receipt of ownership.

someone dropped 3 million dollars on the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/1glUpugCzL — Dante (@ChrisQuomo) November 4, 2021

NFT skeptics are not shying away from the derogatory term, proudly embracing their "right-clicker" mentality and establishing ideological boundaries between crypto fans and detractors.