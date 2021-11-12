lumenswap_lottery
10,000 NFTs Used to Make Mosaic of "Right-Clicker"

Fri, 11/12/2021 - 09:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The viral mosaic shows that public opinion is not on the side of hyped-up digital collectibles
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
A Twitter user posted an impressive mosaic of a "right-clicker" made of 10,000 "ugly" non-fungible tokens from the "Lazy Lions" collection.
Image by twitter.com

The exquisite attempt at trolling NFT supporters paid off, with the tweet instantly going viral and garnering 80,000 likes by press time.

The Twitterati started praising the user en masse for making "real art."

For those out of the loop, the term "right-clicker" is cryptocurrency slang referring to a person who does not see any value in NFTs and chooses to right-click to save the image instead of spending an obscenely large amount of money to obtain a dubious digital receipt of ownership.

AMC Starts Accepting Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for Ticket Purchases
NFT skeptics are not shying away from the derogatory term, proudly embracing their "right-clicker" mentality and establishing ideological boundaries between crypto fans and detractors.

Despite a bevy of major brands of the likes of McDonald's and Visa blindly jumping into the NFT craze, there is strong resistance on the internet.

Not being swayed by marketing campaigns, a huge chunk of users are stubbornly refusing to see the "cool" factor behind NFTs. They point to the fact that they are just ugly JPGs used for speculation and money laundering at the expense of the environment.

As reported by U.Today, group chat platform Discord was forced to ditch its plan to integrate Ethereum after facing the wrath of users who started threatening to cancel Nitro subscriptions.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

11/12/2021 - 09:26
10,000 NFTs Used to Make Mosaic of "Right-Clicker"
