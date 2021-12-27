Elon Musk Reacts to New DOOM Mode That Lets You Photograph NFTs for Money

Mon, 12/27/2021 - 07:11
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk keeps ridiculing non-fungible tokens as the backlash against the latest cryptocurrency fad continues to grow
Elon Musk Reacts to New DOOM Mode That Lets You Photograph NFTs for Money
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called attention to a new non-fungible token mode in popular first-person shooter DOOM II.

As Niche Gamer reports, the mode replaces all enemies in the game with pictures of NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, which recently surpassed CryptoPunks by floor price.

Instead of shooting the upstart Apes, players are supposed to take photographs in order to kill them and earn crazy amounts of money.

The concept refers to a running joke among NFT detractors called “right-clickers” who argue that crypto art is actually worthless because anyone can download it for free. In essence, an NFT is just a receipt on a decentralized blockchain.     

In November, a man from Australia published all pictures associated with NFTs on Ethereum and Solana for free.    
 
Earlier this month, Musk posted a meme that shows a psychiatrist asking his client if he’s hallucinating or imagining NFTs. The world’s richest man also joked about NFTs “jpeging the dollar.”    

Dog Coin Skyrockets 4,000% Because of Elon Musk Tweet

Gamers vs. NFTs

The gaming community has been highly skeptical of the buzz-worthy crypto craze, arguing that are mainly used as a tool for speculation and money laundering at the expense of the environment while also posing a threat to digital abundance on the internet.    

Discord, a gaming-oriented chat service, was forced to drop its plans to adopt Ethereum after facing pushback from the community.

GSC Game World, the Kyiv-based developer of STALKER 2, abandoned its NFT plans after receiving plenty of negative feedback from fans.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

