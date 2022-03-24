FLOKI Listed by Major Crypto Liquidity Aggregator: Details

FLOKI has been listed by Orion Protocol and has hit a new milestone in user count number

@RealFlokiInu Twitter account has announced that one of the most popular meme tokens, Floki Inu, has been listed by Orion Protocol. Besides, it has reached a new milestone regarding its count of users.

According to the tweet, the new listing will enable FLOKI to access the highest level of liquidity, similar to the other two popular canine tokens, Dogecoin and SHIB. Along with Floki, these two were inspired by dog breed Shiba Inu and, as per the author of the tweet, will now make up a "memecoin trilogy" on Orion.

Leading #crypto liquidity aggregator Orion Protocol has now listed #FLOKI!



This is HUGE and makes it possible to access the best liquidity for $FLOKI alongside $DOGE and $SHIB with which we complete the #memecoin trilogy!



🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7p8iCK2388 — Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) March 23, 2022

As per the website of Orion, it aggregates the liquidity of the whole crypto market (from decentralized exchanges, centralized exchanges, swapping pools, etc.) to a single decentralized platform.

Beyond that, the FLOKI army has grown to 400,000, according to another recent tweet—which is a new milestone for the community.