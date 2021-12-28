Floki Inu Knock-Off Ends Up Being Honeypot Scam

Tue, 12/28/2021 - 06:54
Alex Dovbnya
Honeypot scams typically prevent buyers from selling tokens
Floki Inu Knock-Off Ends Up Being Honeypot Scam
According to an alert issued by blockchain security firm PeckShield, Snowflake Floki, a knock-off of the Floki Inu meme coin, is a honeypot scam.

As the name suggests, a honeypot sham traps users into buying tokens while disabling the ability to sell them. Buyers’ money effectively gets stuck in the contract since all withdrawals are disconnected. Typically, scammers blacklist all other wallets apart from their own.

This type of scam is not new. Ethereum users have been dealing with honeypots for years. Since Binance Smart Chain is much cheaper for issuing tokens, such scams became a common occurrence on the popular smart contract blockchain.

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Foray Into NFTs with "Cryptobatz"
Snowflake Floki went live on PancakeSwap, a decentralized platform powered by the Binance Smart Chain, on Monday, with some followers instantly noticing the red flag.        
There’s now an easy way to spot honeypots, albeit not a failproof one. A honeypot detector simulates a buy and sell transaction in order to be able to determine whether or not a certain cryptocurrency project is a scam.

In late October, a token inspired by Squid Game, Netflix's hit survival drama series, made headlines in the mainstream media after its price skyrocketed by a whopping 40,000% in no time. However, there was a catch: buyers couldn’t sell it due to the in-built “anti-dump mechanism” that played the key role in inflating the token price. Expectedly, the token ended up being a scam that defrauded buyers of millions of dollars.

Many unscrupulous actors are also trying to capitalize on legitimate meme coins such as Floki Inu and Shiba Inu.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

