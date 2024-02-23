Advertisement
Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today

Yuri Molchan
Fidelity has outpaced the other spot Bitcoin ETFs by seeing the biggest BTC inflow today
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 17:52
Data spread by the @lookonchain analytics platform highlights Fidelity as today’s winner in terms of the Bitcoin inflows into spot ETFs today, on February 23.

Fidelity beats BlackRock, Ark and the others

Tweet published by @lookonchain shows that on February 23, a total of 5,871 Bitcoin was acquired by eight of the eleven spot-based Bitcoin ETFs. That is the equivalent of $294.3 million in fiat.

The largest inflows were seen by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund – 3,061 BTC worth $155.8 million. 130 BTC went into iShares Bitcoin Trust launched by BlackRock acquired 2,415 BTC. Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. Thus, Fidelity has witnessed the largest influx of Bitcoin today.

Grayscale lost 3,929 BTC worth approximately $200 million.

As reported by U.Today earlier, today these spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds had exceeded a staggering $50 billion level by trading volume.

$1.3 billion in Bitcoin exchange hands

According to a recent tweet published by Whale Alert blockchain tracking service, a massive chunk of Bitcoin was moved between anonymous cryptocurrency wallets – 26,139 BTC. This amount of the flagship cryptocurrency is evaluated at a whopping $1,325,616,919 in fiat.

The reasons for this move are unclear, however, it could be either a whale reshuffling his cryptocurrency riches between his wallets or an OTC deal.

In the meantime, Bitcoin has seen a 1.74% decline over the past two days. On Friday, the drop has constituted almost 1% but it was followed by a slight growth, taking the leading digital currency back above the $51,000 price level.

