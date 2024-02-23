SHIB Army Receives Crucial Warning From Shiba Inu Team

Advertisement

The official social media marketing lead of the SHIB team, who prefers to call herself Lucie, has issued a major warning to the global Shiba Inu army.

Once again mentioning multiple scams on the internet in the cryptocurrency sphere, Lucie made a point of reminding the SHIB community to watch out for them and stay away from con artists.

"Be vigilant against scams"

Lucie urged the Shiba Inu family to stay alert against numerous scams targeted at popular and promising cryptocurrency projects, which include Shiba Inu and the other coins of its vast ecosystem.

The SHIB marketing lead warned the community to “be vigilant against scams” and always DYOR – a popular acronym within the crypto community meaning “do your own research.” One should always do that before investing in any cryptocurrency project or connecting one’s wallet to their sites.

Actions speak louder than words, and the best way to prove yourself is through action. It's heart warming to see growth around $SHIB, but please be vigilant against scams.



Always take precautions and do your own research (DYOR) before investing or connecting your wallet.… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Shibarium ⛓️ (@LucieSHIB) February 23, 2024

SHIB rough price performance

Over the past 24 hours, the price of the second largest cryptocurrency has been moving in curves, surging and then going sharply down again. SHIB demonstrated a rise of 3.24% followed by a 2.78% fall.

Then the meme coin made another attempt to break above the $0.00000970 resistance level by rising 1.31% to the $0.00000995 level, where it is exchanging hands at the time of this writing.