Fhenix L2 Makes Celestia Its Data Availability Layer

Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) layer-2 Fhenix has announced that it has integrated Celestia as its data availability solution. This integration unlocks new opportunities for privacy-centric dApps on Fhenix and confidentiality features for existing products.

Fhenix, Ethereum's first L2 powered by Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) tech, announced a strategic tech collaboration with Celestia (TIA), a modular data availability (DA) network. The collaboration is set to streamline the process of secure dApp building.

Celestia’s lightweight and modular design complements the architecture of Fhenix’s EVM-compatible network that efficiently supports confidential computation.

As a result, encrypted on-chain data can be processed rapidly and at low cost, allowing for the creation of responsive dApps that offer full end-to-end encryption.

Fhenix CEO and cofounder Guy Itzhaki is impressed by what Celestia (TIA) offers as a data availability layer for security-focused blockchains:

Fhenix's goal is to bring FHE to the masses and we are constantly working on innovative ways to do so. A key component of our strategy is to integrate a DA (data availability) solution that will enable us to reduce the cost of FHE computation. The addition of Celestia to the Fhenix stack means a flexible, scalable platform for confidentiality-enabled application developers.

Celestia’s modular data availability network makes transaction data available for anyone to download. Its provision of high-throughput data that can be verified with a light node will make it easier for projects building on Fhenix to create scalable applications that execute smart contract logic based on an array of on- and off-chain data sources.

fhEVM allows Solidity devs to build confidential dApps

Developers who deploy applications on Fhenix can utilize the fhEVM to create decentralized applications built with Solidity. Because it supports end-to-end encrypted smart contracts, Fhenix unlocks a wide range of use cases, from DeFi, to gaming, to confidential voting.

The integration of Celestia will accelerate the development of novel applications on Fhenix. Its DA layer enhances the tooling available on Fhenix’s scalable L2, freeing projects to focus on core strengths to create blockchain solutions that bring confidentiality to the EVM landscape.

As covered by U.Today previously, Fhenix made headlines last June by raising $15 million from blue-chip Web3 VCs led by the Hack team.