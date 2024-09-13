    Fhenix L2 Makes Celestia Its Data Availability Layer

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Fhenix, first-ever Ethereum layer-2 with Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), starts working with Celestia (TIA) as its data availability layer
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 13:40
    Fhenix L2 Makes Celestia Its Data Availability Layer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) layer-2 Fhenix has announced that it has integrated Celestia as its data availability solution. This integration unlocks new opportunities for privacy-centric dApps on Fhenix and confidentiality features for existing products.

    Flagship FHE layer-2 Fhenix introduces Celestia (TIA) as data availability layer

    Fhenix, Ethereum's first L2 powered by Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) tech, announced a strategic tech collaboration with Celestia (TIA), a modular data availability (DA) network. The collaboration is set to streamline the process of secure dApp building.

    Celestia’s lightweight and modular design complements the architecture of Fhenix’s EVM-compatible network that efficiently supports confidential computation. 

    Advertisement

    As a result, encrypted on-chain data can be processed rapidly and at low cost, allowing for the creation of responsive dApps that offer full end-to-end encryption.

    HOT Stories
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    MicroStrategy Buys Additional 18,300 Bitcoin (BTC)
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn

    Fhenix CEO and cofounder Guy Itzhaki is impressed by what Celestia (TIA) offers as a data availability layer for security-focused blockchains:

    Fhenix's goal is to bring FHE to the masses and we are constantly working on innovative ways to do so. A key component of our strategy is to integrate a DA (data availability) solution that will enable us to reduce the cost of FHE computation. The addition of Celestia to the Fhenix stack means a flexible, scalable platform for confidentiality-enabled application developers.

    Celestia’s modular data availability network makes transaction data available for anyone to download. Its provision of high-throughput data that can be verified with a light node will make it easier for projects building on Fhenix to create scalable applications that execute smart contract logic based on an array of on- and off-chain data sources.

    fhEVM allows Solidity devs to build confidential dApps

    Developers who deploy applications on Fhenix can utilize the fhEVM to create decentralized applications built with Solidity. Because it supports end-to-end encrypted smart contracts, Fhenix unlocks a wide range of use cases, from DeFi, to gaming, to confidential voting.

    The integration of Celestia will accelerate the development of novel applications on Fhenix. Its DA layer enhances the tooling available on Fhenix’s scalable L2, freeing projects to focus on core strengths to create blockchain solutions that bring confidentiality to the EVM landscape.

    Related
    Fhenix Raises $15 Million to Advance Confidentiality in Blockchain
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 07:19
    Fhenix Raises $15 Million to Advance Confidentiality in Blockchain
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    As covered by U.Today previously, Fhenix made headlines last June by raising $15 million from blue-chip Web3 VCs led by the Hack team.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 13:40
    Massive 150 Million XRP Withdrawal From Ripple Sparks Concern
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 13:23
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Criticized for Poor Performance, Even After Elon Musk's Endorsement
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive 150 Million XRP Withdrawal From Ripple Sparks Concern
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Criticized for Poor Performance, Even After Elon Musk's Endorsement
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD