Fezoo (FEZ) Token Pre-Sale Gaining Traction in Late April as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETH) Major Altcoins Target New Trading Volume Highs

Fezoo, although yet to launch, has garnered more attention due to its successful presale. Investors might be potentially showing more interest in the Fezoo exchange. Many believe that when it launches, it has the potential to outdo centralized exchanges.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) sees anticipated price increase

Bitcoin Cash works as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. This facilitates rapid, low-cost transactions. Its 32MB block size limit also increases transaction throughput, making it a viable option for everyday use and merchant adoption. Currently, Bitcoin Cash ranges between $497 and $515.

However, analysts predict it can scale far above this range into the $899 level before the year ends. It's no surprise as the crypto asset has shown similar price variability in the past. Earlier this month, it climbed to $714 before stabilizing at $418.

Despite this volatility, the cryptocurrency has managed to bag a price increase of 4.7% in the past seven days. It has also maintained its market capitalization of $9.9B.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) crosses the $28 resistance level

Ethereum Classic has shown potential to climb back to the $30 mark. Despite recent market shifts, the crypto asset is still hovering close to the 200-day EMA. Some say a pullback is imminent since it recently stabilized around $25.

Seller activity has shown considerable threat to pull the price below this mark. However, this might be good as it signifies buyer accumulation of the token for a rebound.

As predicted by analysts, Ethereum Classic crossed the $28 resistance level. What is left is to break the $30 resistance band, and a bullish trend might take over. However, the reverse could happen if it falls below the $22 support level.

The token is doing well, as it appears in its chart. In the last seven days, an impressive price increase of 7.3% was recorded.

Fezoo (FEZ) shows potential to exceed competitors

The Fezoo presale has scaled impressively. Due to its recorded success, experts are measuring it against other exchanges.

Fezoo is a decentralized exchange where traders will be able to buy, sell, and swap their crypto assets. Its fees will be considerably lower than those of centralized exchanges. The platform will also give users complete control of their assets, among other benefits.

Investors can join the Fezoo exchange presale at $0.013. Acquiring its tokens will earn owners a portion of the revenue generated on the platform. They will also be able to participate in the platform's decentralized governance.