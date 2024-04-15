Advertisement
    Fezoo (FEZ) Preliminary Asset Sale Might be Spotlighted in April as Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) Biggest Altcoins Surge Again

    article image
    Guest Author
    Fezoo (FEZ) many-phase tokensale campaign gains new supporters in April
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 17:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    Fezoo presale is generating a lot of buzz in altcoin-centric communities. The potential of this new cryptocurrency exchange has reached the ears of investors. The promise of innovation, low fees, and high returns have attracted many crypto enthusiasts. 

    This has put FEZ on the radar of those looking for new opportunities.

    Supporters of Fezoo (FEZ) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Cardano (ADA) undergoes mid-term correction

    In the last thirty days, ADA has experienced a 21.16% drop in its price. The wave of falls in the cryptocurrency market has taken the price of the token down to $0.5822. There has been a 28.5% drop  in trading volume in the last 24 hours, but Cardano's market capitalization is holding firm, standing at $20.6 billion. The mixed fortunes means the crypto is still on investors' radar and that activity in buying and selling the coin has grown.

    The volume in relation to market capitalization is 1.50%, which may indicate reasonable liquidity in the ADA exchange in the current market. These figures keep Cardano in ninth position in the ranking of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, showing the importance of the platform in the crypto ecosystem, despite the recent turbulence. The circulating supply stands at 79.11% of the total supplied so far, so there is still room for new mining or token issuance in the future.

    Polkadot (DOT) might be due to another drop

    Polkadot is one of the most innovative blockchain projects aimed at interoperability between chains. However, like many cryptocurrencies, DOT has faced a period of falls. In the last 30 days, the price of the token has fallen by 19% to $8.4. The market capitalization has also fallen, dropping 0.52% to $12.31B. Although modest, this decrease could be a sign of investor concern about the platform's capacity, which aims to connect several blockchains into a single unified ecosystem.

    However, Polkadot's trading volume over the last 24 hours has increased by 4.20%, reaching $173.73M. This can be interpreted as a sign that investors are taking advantage of the low price and that there is still a positive future for this crypto.

    Fezoo (FEZ) introduces new options for decentralized trading

    Representing the new generation of decentralized exchanges, Fezoo’s Exchange is designed to connect traders on a secure and efficient platform. Breaking with the conventions of centralized exchanges, it offers its users an unchained trading experience, where full control over funds remains with the owner.

    Unlike traditional exchanges, Fezoo offers very low trading fees. In addition, the platform makes it possible to use trading bots to copy trades automatically, making the trading process even easier. Another interesting feature is the VIP program, which rewards users with up to 70% return on fees, depending on the volume of trades made.

    With an audit already completed, team tokens blocked for 16 months, and liquidity guaranteed for 50 years, Fezoo is attracting many investors. Still in the first stage of presale, the price of the token has been set at $0.013. 

    For more information on the Fezoo's Exchange pre-order, visit this website.

    #Fezoo
