Fantom (FTM) up 14%, With No Visible Trigger, What Is Driving This Growth?

Wed, 03/29/2023 - 10:20
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Fantom joins altcoins on rampage with 14% growth
Fantom (FTM) up 14%, With No Visible Trigger, What Is Driving This Growth?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fantom (FTM) is seeing broad-based bullish growth today in what appears to be organic buying interest from members of the protocol’s ecosystem. Per data from CoinMarketCap, Fantom is up by 14.12% and is changing hands at $0.462.

The entire setup for growth cannot be attributed to any imminent network fundamental, even though the past week has seen some acknowledgment of growth by some of the core dApps residents on the Fantom protocol. For instance, Plena Wallet revealed a significant upsurge in patronage following the crash of some of the centralized entities in both traditional finance and the Web3.0 world.

Fantom was designed to serve both retail and enterprise users as its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) buildup can permit cheaper and more scalable transactions. For Fantom, its advanced capabilities were at the core of the discussion by Andre Cronje at the ETHDubai Conference.

In all, Fantom has carved out a niche for itself as the go-to platform for gamers, expanding its reach as a protocol with some of the best developer diversity structures around. The current performance is seeing the protocol pare off the losses accrued over the past week.

Related
Fantom's (FTM) Andre Cronje Makes Its Most Surprising Announcement in Months

Show of strength in DeFi

There is a never-ending but subtle debate about whether the technology powering Fantom has higher functionality compared to those powering other protocols like Ethereum. The DAG is a unique type of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) deemed to have higher scalability than a typical blockchain, as it can process more transactions more cheaply.

As far as DeFi and its associated innovations are concerned, Ethereum is the lead irrespective of the obvious show in functionalities branded by Fantom.

While not directly termed an Ethereum killer like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), Fantom is building its foundational offerings and showcasing its strengths.

#Fantom
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 62 Million XRP Moved From Binance as Billions in Crypto Keep Outflowing After CFTC Strikes
03/29/2023 - 09:51
62 Million XRP Moved From Binance as Billions in Crypto Keep Outflowing After CFTC Strikes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Major Exchange Binance Will Support Ethereum (ETH) Shapella Upgrade on These Terms
03/29/2023 - 09:27
Major Exchange Binance Will Support Ethereum (ETH) Shapella Upgrade on These Terms
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BYDFi Crypto Spot and Derivatives Exchange Advances Trading Experience for Newbies and Pros: Review
03/29/2023 - 09:12
BYDFi Crypto Spot and Derivatives Exchange Advances Trading Experience for Newbies and Pros: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov