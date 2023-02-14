Fantom (FTM) Suddenly up 13%, What's Going On?

Fantom (FTM) suddenly jumped over 13% as investors awaited the release of CPI data. At the time of writing, FTM token was up 4.03% in the last hour and up 13% in the last 24 hours at $0.494.
#Fantom shows some intriguing network activity! 🧐— Ali (@ali_charts) February 14, 2023
On-chain data shows a significant spike in idle $FTM tokens exchanging hands. This coincided with a spike of 8.83 million #FTM tokens flowing into #crypto exchanges and a 7.04 million $FTM increase in supply on exchanges. pic.twitter.com/LdKVFfsmG4
Earlier today, crypto Analyst Ali observed some intriguing network activity on Fantom. According to him, on-chain data shows a significant spike in idle FTM tokens exchanging hands. This also matched a spike of 8.83 million FTM tokens flowing into crypto exchanges and a 7.04 million FTM increase in the supply on exchanges.
Despite the massive rise in the last 24 hours, FTM token is down 12.19% in the past seven days following profit-taking by traders. According to information posted by crypto analyst Ali, on-chain data from Santiment indicated that more than 246 million FTM tokens, worth $113.2 million, were sold or redistributed in the past week.
What's next?
After the declines of the past week, Fantom was able to locate the support at $0.412 on Feb. 13, from which it initiated a rise. FTM reached an intraday high of $0.498 at press time and might be set to mark its second consecutive day of gains.
Notice that #Fantom trades between two significant supply walls.— Ali (@ali_charts) February 14, 2023
One acting as support between $0.25 and $0.38, where ~10,000 addresses purchased ~783 million $FTM. And the other one acting as resistance between $0.43 and $0.49, where ~3,000 addresses bought ~656 million #FTM. pic.twitter.com/HPReRnRfMI
According to IntoTheBlock data, Fantom trades between two significant supply walls: one acting as a support between $0.25 and $0.38, where nearly 10,000 addresses purchased over 783 million FTM, and the other acting as a resistance between $0.25 and $0.38. The other one is acting as resistance between $0.43 and $0.49, where nearly 3,000 addresses bought over 656 million FTM.