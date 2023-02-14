Fantom (FTM) Suddenly up 13%, What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Fantom (FTM) suddenly jumped over 13% as investors awaited the release of CPI data. At the time of writing, FTM token was up 4.03% in the last hour and up 13% in the last 24 hours at $0.494.

#Fantom shows some intriguing network activity! 🧐



On-chain data shows a significant spike in idle $FTM tokens exchanging hands. This coincided with a spike of 8.83 million #FTM tokens flowing into #crypto exchanges and a 7.04 million $FTM increase in supply on exchanges. pic.twitter.com/LdKVFfsmG4 — Ali (@ali_charts) February 14, 2023

Earlier today, crypto Analyst Ali observed some intriguing network activity on Fantom. According to him, on-chain data shows a significant spike in idle FTM tokens exchanging hands. This also matched a spike of 8.83 million FTM tokens flowing into crypto exchanges and a 7.04 million FTM increase in the supply on exchanges.

Despite the massive rise in the last 24 hours, FTM token is down 12.19% in the past seven days following profit-taking by traders. According to information posted by crypto analyst Ali, on-chain data from Santiment indicated that more than 246 million FTM tokens, worth $113.2 million, were sold or redistributed in the past week.

What's next?

After the declines of the past week, Fantom was able to locate the support at $0.412 on Feb. 13, from which it initiated a rise. FTM reached an intraday high of $0.498 at press time and might be set to mark its second consecutive day of gains.

Notice that #Fantom trades between two significant supply walls.



One acting as support between $0.25 and $0.38, where ~10,000 addresses purchased ~783 million $FTM. And the other one acting as resistance between $0.43 and $0.49, where ~3,000 addresses bought ~656 million #FTM. pic.twitter.com/HPReRnRfMI — Ali (@ali_charts) February 14, 2023

According to IntoTheBlock data, Fantom trades between two significant supply walls: one acting as a support between $0.25 and $0.38, where nearly 10,000 addresses purchased over 783 million FTM, and the other acting as a resistance between $0.25 and $0.38. The other one is acting as resistance between $0.43 and $0.49, where nearly 3,000 addresses bought over 656 million FTM.