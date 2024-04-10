Advertisement
    exSat Introduces Novel Docking Layer for Bitcoin-Based L2 Solutions

    Vladislav Sopov
    New protocol designed to address liquidity fragmentation and lack of Bitcoin (BTC) usage in DeFi segment
    Wed, 10/04/2024 - 8:44
    exSat Introduces Novel Docking Layer for Bitcoin-Based L2 Solutions
    By facilitating direct queries of Bitcoins and ecosystem token balances, exSat enables a seamless flow of assets and information across different networks and Bitcoin-based layer-2 scalers.

    exSat bridges gap between "native" Bitcoin and L2s

    As explained in the official statement of its team, exSat unveils a Data Consensus Extension Protocol, powered by a hybrid consensus mechanism that merges proof of work (PoW), proof of stake (PoS) and delegated proof of stake (DPoS). 

    This powerful combination is set to enable the seamless and secure enhancement of Bitcoin’s functionalities. The protocol ensures efficient synchronization of block data between Bitcoin miners and the exSat Network, effectively broadening Bitcoin’s data consensus to incorporate the exSat platform.

    As a result, this innovative mechanism guarantees reliable decentralized state data indexing for Bitcoin ordinals and other ecosystem assets, utilizing EOS RAM for high-speed access and low-latency storage. 

    By supporting full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, exSat offers a platform where developers can create complex smart contracts with lower gas fees, thereby significantly enhancing the scalability and utility of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

    100% EVM compatibility for Bitcoin-based apps

    exSat offers a scalability solution to enhance the functionality of the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem by integrating a smart contract platform with a couple of modern instruments.

    Most importantly, it achieved full EVM compatibility for Solidity developers with higher performance and lower gas fees.

    Also, it supports various assets as potential gas tokens: fee support is offered for Bitcoin (BTC), Ordinals, Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins.

    Last but not least, its data availability extension enables ZK Rollups based on EVM platform.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

