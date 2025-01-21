Ex-Binance Boss CZ Issues Mysterious Bullish Hint: ‘Good Things Take Time’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, widely known to the cryptocurrency world as CZ, has gained the attention of the crypto community with his most recent tweet. In this X post, the crypto influencer, a co-founder of Binance and its former chief executive, has clearly made a bullish statement. His previous tweet issued today was even more bullish.

However, since it was slightly abstract, commentators interpreted it in their own way.

CZ’s bullish hint about future: "Good things take time"

CZ stirred the crypto community by discussing the necessity of being patient and not expecting good things to happen quickly: “Everyone expects everything to happen in one day.” “Good things take time,” he stressed.

Everyone expects everything to happen in one day. 😆



Good things take time. January 21, 2025

Judging by his previous tweet which announced the beginning of “a new era” and the reaction of the crypto community to both, CZ referred to the inauguration of the new US president as he took office on Monday with Elon Musk and other big figures from the financial world visiting it and giving speeches to the audience.

However, some began criticizing Donald Trump for launching his own meme coin on the Solana chain on his first day as president, calling it an “s-coin” and saying they were embarrassed to see this. They also claimed that the new president will hardly benefit the cryptocurrency space contrary to the wide-spread opinion that he would and despite his promises made before the election in November.

CZ did not enter any debates about that, nor did he name the president in either of his tweets but the timing when they were released clearly indicates that he commented on the Monday’s big US political event.

Bitcoin surpasses $109,000 ATH

On Monday, CZ also stunned the community by tweeting: “What's good for memes is good for bitcoin” as the world’s leading digital currency Bitcoin soared back above the $107,000 level.

On the same day, BTC scored a new all-time high, rising to the $109,114 price mark ahead of the aforementioned key political event in Washington D.C. In a tweet published over the weekend, CZ doubled down on his recent statement that he believes now to be “early” times for Bitcoin, investment in crypto and the opportunities it offers.

By now, the BTC price has plunged by 6.55% and is changing hands at $102,307 per coin.