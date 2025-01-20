Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Massive XRP chunk deposited to Binance in single transfer as XRP spikes 12%
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 9:33
    $124,788,255 in XRP Stuns World's Largest Exchange Binance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Prominent blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers and shares the details on its website and official X account, has spotted a tremendous amount of XRP landing on the world’s leading exchange, Binance.

    Meanwhile, the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, XRP, has experienced an impressive surge that exceeded 12%.

    40,000,000 XRP shoveled to Binance

    The aforementioned data aggregator shows that less than four hours ago, Binance witnessed an enormous deposit totaling 40,000,000 XRP, valued at an amazing $124,788,255. The transaction was initiated by an unknown blockchain address.

    The cryptocurrency community reacted, leaving numerous comments under the tweet. Many have taken this large XRP transfer as a bullish sign. 

    However, data shared by the XRP-focused explorer Bithomp shows that the anonymous wallet, which made the XRP transfer, was linked to the Binance exchange. Therefore, the probability is high that this was merely an internal transfer, as Binance reshuffled its XRP holdings and spread them among new wallets.

    XRP soars, following Bitcoin's new ATH

    In the meantime, today, Monday, Jan. 20, the XRP price has demonstrated a staggering jump, soaring by more than 12%. The third biggest cryptocurrency surged from $2.92 to the $3.29 price level. By now, the price has dropped a little, and the coin is changing hands at $3.25.

    That price spike took place after the 9.21% decline XRP faced on Sunday. However, today, XRP, along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market, followed the trajectory of Bitcoin. The world’s primary crypto skyrocketed to a new all-time high of $109,114, reached two hours ago.

    Ripple CTO reacts to Gensler leaving SEC

    Over the weekend, Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz commented on Gary Gensler leaving the office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. He responded to a tweet of an XRP enthusiast; the latter asked if the community should expect a new “enemy of crypto” now that Gensler is gone or not.

    Schwartz responded that it is not necessarily so, and the new “enemy of crypto” may never appear - and in that case, crypto fans may start attacking each other. The Ripple CTO cautioned the XRP community from doing that, saying that it is worth saving energy for fighting a new enemy if it ever appears.

    #XRP #Binance #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
