Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Binance's CZ: This Is Good for Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Founder of Binance believes altcoins push Bitcoin up too
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 14:19
    A
    A
    A
    Binance's CZ: This Is Good for Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A link between the expansion of the meme coin industry, especially on Solana, and the upward trend in the price of Bitcoin, was recently brought to light by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. What's good for memes is good for Bitcoin, he said, illuminating a phenomenon in which the biggest cryptocurrency gains indirect advantages from the booming meme coin market.

    Advertisement

    Much attention has been paid to the recent expansion of Solana's meme coin industry. Massive trading volumes have been driven by these highly speculative assets attracting both new and returning investors to the larger cryptocurrency ecosystem. Together with its infrastructure improvements and ecosystem inflows, Solana's growing activity generates a domino effect that improves Bitcoin's price performance. The forecast for Bitcoin is encouraging. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    With more upside potential, Bitcoin is currently trading at $108,000 after recently breaking out of a significant resistance zone around $104,000. Consistent momentum is suggested by the volume's steady increase and the breakout above the 50 EMA. Bitcoin has historically prospered during times when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a surge in interest because institutional and retail participants see it as a safe harbor, in contrast to other erratic altcoins.

    HOT Stories
    $124,788,255 in XRP Stuns World's Largest Exchange Binance
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, XRP Remains Dominant: Eyes For $3.5, 45% Solana (SOL) Pump Might Be Only Beginning
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin: 'Buy More'

    Related
    Legendary Hacker Jokes That None of Your Crypto Assets Are 'Safe'
    Mon, 01/20/2025 - 05:26
    Legendary Hacker Jokes That None of Your Crypto Assets Are 'Safe'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    CZ's observation makes sense when considering the gateway effect of memecoins. The rise in speculative trading on meme coins raises interest in the cryptocurrency market and eventually directs funds and attention toward Bitcoin. Bitcoin, the industry's mainstay, sees increased demand during marketwide rallies as a result of this inflow, creating a feedback loop. 

    With support levels around $100,000 serving as a safety net, Bitcoin's immediate resistance is located close to $112,000. Bitcoin may be about to see another big rally if the current momentum, which is being driven by meme coin traders, continues.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Solana #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 20, 2025 - 14:13
    Vitalik's Big Shake-Up Fails to Stop Ethereum Token Sales
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 20, 2025 - 14:03
    $162,502,588 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Exit Robinhood in Minutes
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate US CEO Invited to U.S. Presidential Inauguration and Inaugural Week Events
    ApeX Kicks Off Airdrop Season with a Retroactive Airdrop + 25M $APEX from 175M $APEX Treasury Pool
    Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance's CZ: This Is Good for Bitcoin
    Vitalik's Big Shake-Up Fails to Stop Ethereum Token Sales
    $162,502,588 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Exit Robinhood in Minutes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD