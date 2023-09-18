Everlodge (ELDG) Pre-Sale Might be Welcoming New Followers in September, 2023 while Pepe Coin (PEPE) and The Sandbox (SAND) Introduce Upgrades

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the wake of recent turmoil in the crypto market, some projects are proving to be more resilient than others.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) community calls for remaining tokens to be burned

Three members of the Pepe Coin (PEPE) developer team stole 16 trillion tokens. This caused the Pepe Coin (PEPE) ecosystem to fall into turmoil. Reportedly, they transferred the Pepe Coin (PEPE) tokens to centralized exchanges and sold them. Thus, the price of Pepe Coin (PEPE) is plummeting.

The Pepe Coin (PEPE) team has not released any updates since the incident, despite transferring the remaining tokens to a new address. Many people in the Pepe Coin (PEPE) community are calling for the burning of the remaining tokens to restore trust in the project.

The price of Pepe Coin (PEPE) has fallen by 14.29 % in the past 7 days, and 1.45% within 24 hours. The current price of Pepe Coin (PEPE) is $0.00000068.

The Sandbox (SAND) might be facing selling pressure

On August 14, 2023, The Sandbox (SAND) unlocked 332 million tokens. The unlocked tokens are worth $133 million, at the time of the unlock. This token unlock was bearish for the The Sandbox (SAND) token price, as it unfroze liquidity and injected it into the open market. The Sandbox (SAND) token has been on a bearish trend for 30 days ahead of the unlock.

The next batch of unlocks for The Sandbox (SAND) tokens is scheduled for February 14, 2024. Additionally, The Sandbox (SAND) partnered with the British Museum to make artifacts within the museum's collection more accessible to the public.

However, the current price of The Sandbox (SAND) is $0.29. The price has fallen by 0.82% in the past 7 days, and 0.47% in the last 24 hours. The Sandbox (SAND) is 96.55% below its all-time high of $8.44.

Everlodge (ELDG) introduces new rental income opportunities

Ready to make your dreams of owning a slice of luxury real estate a reality? Everlodge will allow you to buy shares of vacation rentals. Thus, you can own a part of a luxury villa in the Maldives, or a ski chalet in the Alps, even if you don't have millions of dollars to spare.

Everlodge will use blockchain to turn real estate into NFTs. Thus, you can buy and sell small parts of real estate, called fractions. Additionally, investors can earn money from renting out their properties, even if they don't use them. Property prices generally increase over time, so investors can also profit from the property's value going up. According to a report, investors can expect 6-8% in rental yields on fractional ownership of real estate. Moreover, investors can purchase and sell ELDG tokens on cryptocurrency platforms, simplifying the process of selling their investments when necessary.

Additionally, developers will be able to raise money on the launchpad. Furthermore, investors can use their tokens as security to get low-interest loans. Token holders get rewards, such as free stays in the Everlodge network. These stays can be used or traded for passive income.

The third presale of ELDG is currently live, and tokens are selling fast. The current presale price is $0.018.

