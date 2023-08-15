Everlodge (ELDG) Introduces New Options for Investors in August while Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Maker (MKR) Growing Yet Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is on an upwards trend after its burn rate increased by over 100%. Shiba Inu token holders are burning tokens to create scarcity among the remaining supply. In the process, Shiba Inu’s value should increase.

While Shiba Inu looks to rise in price, Maker’s value is soaring. It increased by 57.31% in the last month, triggering a huge surge in trading volume. During positive market trends, investors are willing to purchase new projects to boost their portfolios.

Everlodge offers new practices to Web3

Everlodge is the first DeFi project designed for the property marketplace. It lets investors fractionally invest in hotels, vacation homes, and luxury villas using blockchain technology.

As of 2023, the global property market is worth $280 trillion. However, high fees, complex legal infrastructure, and unaffordable prices hold many investors back. By purchasing a fraction of the ownership, investors will need to invest less upfront.

Once released, Everlodge is designed to be as simple to use as possible. To begin, a hotel (or other property) is minted into an NFT. During this process, all titles, deeds and ownership details are brought on chain in a smart contract.

NFTs are then fractionalized to allow for more investors to get involved. Once purchased, the NFT will work like traditional property ownership. If the property's value increases, so will the NFTs linked to that property.

Everlodge will use ELDG as its native token. Once the first phase of the Everlodge presale begins, ELDG will sell for $0.01 per token.

To guarantee investor safety, Everlodge team tokens are locked for two years and the project's liquidity pool will be locked for 8 years. Furthermore, the team has passed KYC checks, and the Everlodge smart contract has been fully audited.

Shiba Inu Token Burning Triggers A 7.60% Price Surge

Shiba Inu is gaining momentum after the number of tokens being burned increased by over 100%. This has triggered a 7.60% price increase in the last five days, taking Shiba Inu to $0.00000839.

Over the next quarter, Shiba Inu token holders plan to burn more tokens than ever before the release of Shibarium. This exciting new scalability platform is expected to be a game changer for the Shiba Inu ecosystem and will drive up the value of Shiba Inu tokens in the process.

Maker’s Value Doubled In 30 Days

Maker (MKR) was one of the best performing cryptocurrencies in July. Its value increased by 57.31% to $1,285.24. After this surge, Makers daily trading volume more than doubled to over $100 million.

This increase was triggered by the MakerDAO community. The Maker community recently voted for a temporary increase in the interest rate paid to holders who hold DAI, the project's decentralized stablecoin.

With investors throughout the Maker ecosystem now generating a strong passive income, analysts believe that Maker could continue to rise in August. While estimates vary, bullish experts believe that Maker could hit $1,500 before the end of the month.

