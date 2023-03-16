Euler Hacker Gives out Stolen ETH to Random Users, Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In an unexpected turn of events, the hacker responsible for the recent Euler Finance exploit has returned 100 ETH to a random user who claimed to have lost their life savings in the hack.

The user had requested that the hacker return 75 ETH, but surprisingly, the hacker sent 100 ETH instead. However, it remains unclear whether the user had genuinely lost funds during the hack, as there is no way to verify this claim.

Previously, numerous users had asked the hacker to return 90% of the stolen funds to the Euler Finance team and retain 10% as a bounty reward. Despite these requests, the hacker has shown no signs of collaboration or cooperation with the team.

This unusual incident raises questions about the hacker's motives and intentions. However, it is essential to note that there is no way to confirm if the user who received the 100 ETH had indeed lost funds in the hack, as the claim remains unverified.

While the hacker's unexpected generosity has caught the community's attention, it is important to highlight that the hacker has not shown any willingness to collaborate with the Euler Finance team. Numerous users had previously suggested that the hacker should return 90% of the stolen funds and keep 10% as a bounty reward. Despite these calls for cooperation, the hacker has not engaged in any negotiations or discussions with the team.