BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for March 15

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a few days of growth, the market has entered a neutral mood as some coins remain in the green zone, while the prices of others have started to fall.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.25% over the last 24 hours.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the resistance at $25,270. Until the rate is below that mark, there there is a low chance of seeing mid-term growth. From the technical point of view, bulls need more time to accumulate power for a further rise

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $24,000-$25,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,723 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has outperformed (BTC), going up by 0.52%.

Ethereum (ETH) has failed to fix above the $1,700 zone from the first attempts which means that one can expect a correction. If the daily candle closes near the $1,650 mark, there is a possibility to see the ongoing drop to $1,600 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,645 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.34% over the last day.

On the daily chart, the price of XRP is coming back to the support level at $0.3546 after the false breakout of the $0.37 level. If the decline continues, traders may see XRP in the zone of $0.34-$0.35 in the second part of March.

XRP is trading at $0.3616 at press time.