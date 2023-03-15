Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for March 15

Wed, 03/15/2023 - 17:49
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the market reached a local peak already?
After a few days of growth, the market has entered a neutral mood as some coins remain in the green zone, while the prices of others have started to fall.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.25% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the resistance at $25,270. Until the rate is below that mark, there there is a low chance of seeing mid-term growth. From the technical point of view, bulls need more time to accumulate power for a further rise

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $24,000-$25,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,723 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has outperformed (BTC), going up by 0.52%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has failed to fix above the $1,700 zone from the first attempts which means that one can expect a correction. If the daily candle closes near the $1,650 mark, there is a possibility to see the ongoing drop to $1,600 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,645 at press time.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.34% over the last day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of XRP is coming back to the support level at $0.3546 after the false breakout of the $0.37 level. If the decline continues, traders may see XRP in the zone of $0.34-$0.35 in the second part of March.

XRP is trading at $0.3616 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

