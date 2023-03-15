BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for March 15

After a few days of growth, the market has entered a neutral mood as some coins remain in the green zone, while the prices of others have started to fall.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.25% over the last 24 hours.
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the resistance at $25,270. Until the rate is below that mark, there there is a low chance of seeing mid-term growth. From the technical point of view, bulls need more time to accumulate power for a further rise
In this case, sideways trading in the area of $24,000-$25,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
Bitcoin is trading at $24,723 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has outperformed (BTC), going up by 0.52%.
Ethereum (ETH) has failed to fix above the $1,700 zone from the first attempts which means that one can expect a correction. If the daily candle closes near the $1,650 mark, there is a possibility to see the ongoing drop to $1,600 shortly.
Ethereum is trading at $1,645 at press time.
XRP/USD
The price of XRP has increased by 0.34% over the last day.
On the daily chart, the price of XRP is coming back to the support level at $0.3546 after the false breakout of the $0.37 level. If the decline continues, traders may see XRP in the zone of $0.34-$0.35 in the second part of March.
XRP is trading at $0.3616 at press time.