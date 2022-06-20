EU-Regulated MyContainer Introduces Multi-Asset Staking Platform

Veteran-regulated platform MyContainer allows Web3 enthusiasts to generate yield on various cryptocurrencies in a fully automated and seamless manner.

MyContainer protocol introduces staking for 150+ assets

Since its launch in 2018, MyContainer platform has pioneered numerous cutting-edge staking practices. It streamlined the process of staking: no extra expertise is required to lock the coins into MyContainer’s mechanisms and earn periodic rewards.

MyContainer

MyContainer created a one-stop dashboard that allows crypto holders to track their funds’ progress with almost zero latency; net profit, rewards and available balance are visible through a single dashboard.

To begin staking activity, crypto holders should just sign up on MyContainer’s main website, generate an in-app address, deposit funds from an external service and start tracking the distribution of rewards.

MyContainer supports over 150 various cryptocurrencies from different blockchains; virtually all mainstream proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies are available on the platform. That being said, crypto holders can stake ADA, MATIC, SOL, CTSI and so on.

Also, MyContainer platform introduced specific modules for cold staking (third-party wallets are reached through APIs) and massive airdrops.

Users of MyContainer can enjoy crypto cashback for their purchases on the websites of the top EU, Chinese and U.S. merchants, including Asos, AliExpress, eBay, iHerb and Booking.com.

Intuitive staking is available on desktop and mobile apps

To ensure maximum comfort for its customers, MyContainer created intuitive and high-performance applications for iOS- and Android-based devices. With mobile versions of the applications, crypto enthusiasts can track and adjust their staking operations on the go.

MyContainer was among the first large crypto ventures properly registered in accordance with EU regulations. The platform holds recently renewed License No. FVT000255, issued by the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit.

Besides an intuitive multi-product staking dashboard, MyContainer also offers a newbie-friendly fiat-to-crypto exchange for Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins. The protocol indexes prices from leading CEXes and DEXes in order to guarantee the best pricing for all orders.

The platform is equipped with 24/7 online support for all clients. Users are only charged with a small fee based on their staking rewards volume. As per the estimations of the MyContainer team, its aggregated fees are among the lowest on the market.