Ethereum On-chain Activity Reaches 5 Years Low, but There Is Nothing Wrong With It

Sun, 08/14/2022 - 11:17
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum's on-chain activity is down massively, but it could be calm before storm
Ethereum On-chain Activity Reaches 5 Years Low, but There Is Nothing Wrong With It
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The activity of the Ethereum network has reached the lowest level in the last 5 years as the number of contracts deployed on the chain decreased and dropped below 300,000 deployments while staying at around 2.7 million in July 2021.

Such a rapid drop in the number of contracts released on the chain is tied to two factors: the overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows and the upcoming fundamental update that might have caused a calm before the storm.

Dune Data
Source: Dune Analytics

The spike in the number of deployed contracts back in summer 2021 was the catalyst of the rally that almost pushed Ethereum to the $5,000 threshold, which remains the ultimate goal for the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market.

One of the main reasons behind such a strong drop in the number of deployed solutions on the network is a period of extremely high fees that disincentivized developers and caused a stalemate with no new solutions appearing on the network.

Can Merge fix it?

Most likely, we are going to see a spike in the number of new applications and network activity on Ethereum post-Merge as new development tools and a better network environment should attract more companies that will look for investments in the new version of the second largest network in the digital asset industry.

Related
This Bitcoin Indicator Gives $22,400 as Most Important Level To Hold, Here's Why

According to the reaction of the cryptocurrency market, a lot of investors believe in the upcoming spike in the number of users on Ethereum after the update gets successfully implemented.

At press time, Ethereum is holding above the $2,000 price threshold and aiming at the next major resistance level located at around $2,100.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Post Gains as Meme Cryptocurrencies' Trading Volumes Spike 151%
08/14/2022 - 12:08
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Post Gains as Meme Cryptocurrencies' Trading Volumes Spike 151%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Enters Top 5 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
08/14/2022 - 11:52
Dogecoin (DOGE) Enters Top 5 Most Profitable Assets in Last 24 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BlackRock's Crypto Address Had Only One Token That Almost No One Knew About
08/14/2022 - 11:32
BlackRock's Crypto Address Had Only One Token That Almost No One Knew About
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan