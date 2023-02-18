Ethereum Hits Peak of $1,700 as Investors Add 1.88 Million ETH Since November: Report

Sat, 02/18/2023 - 10:06
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ethereum whales and sharks have accumulated enough ETH recently to help ETH recover $1,700
Ethereum Hits Peak of $1,700 as Investors Add 1.88 Million ETH Since November: Report
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On Thursday, the second biggest crypto asset, Ethereum, pushed over 3% up and briefly managed to surpass the $1,700 level last seen about a year ago, also on a short timespan.

Santiment on-chain data agency has tweeted that this rise has partly been provoked by the large amounts of Ethereum that was recently accumulated by whale and shark addresses.

The analysts team of the company has reminded the audience that the ETH price is now "within a striking distance of a 5-month high," and it is so far at the highest level since the Merge upgrade that occurred on Sept. 15 and made the Ethereum blockchain switch from the proof-of-work consensus protocol to the proof-of-stake one — the event that the community had looked forward to for a long time. It has made ETH more environmentally friendly as it will consume less electricity now.

Bitcoin maximalists keep insisting, though, that this has made Ethereum even more centralized than it had been before.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Fan David Gokhshtein Says His Meme Tokens 'Coming Back to Life'

As for the aforementioned sharks and whales, Santiment shared that since November last year, these wallets that contain between 100 and 100,000 ETH have accumulated another 1.88 million Ether.

Now, they are holding a total of 47% of the circulating Ethereum supply.

At the time of writing this, Ethereum has pulled back a little and is changing hands at $1,693, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 18
02/18/2023 - 09:46
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Fan David Gokhshtein Says His Meme Tokens 'Coming Back to Life'
02/18/2023 - 09:31
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Fan David Gokhshtein Says His Meme Tokens 'Coming Back to Life'
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image LEASH Price Jumps 41%: SHIB Fans Can't Get Enough
02/17/2023 - 19:47
LEASH Price Jumps 41%: SHIB Fans Can't Get Enough
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya