Ethereum Fees Reach Lowest Level Since Last Summer

According to data provided by Santiment, Ethereum gas prices have plunged to the level since last summer.

Image by @Barchart

Ethereum gas fees are denominated in giga wei (Gwei). Users have to pay them in order to be able to perform any activity on top of the Ethereum blockchain.



Gas fees usually get significantly higher when the network becomes too congested.



Earlier this month, Ethereum fees experienced a huge increase due to the implosion of Terra despite the fact that the Ether price saw a huge decline



After TerraUSD (UST) lost its peg, users started transferring more Ethereum-based centralized stablecoins. Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC briefly became the biggest gas guzzlers on the Ethereum network.