Vitalik Buterin Claims Ethereum May Transition to Proof-of-Stake in August

News
Fri, 05/20/2022 - 08:31
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Specific merge date is yet to be announced
Vitalik Buterin Claims Ethereum May Transition to Proof-of-Stake in August
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During Ethereum's developer summit in Shanghai, co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that he expects the second largest blockchain to switch to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm in August. The launch could be pushed to October if developers stumble into some difficulties.

That said, it is worth noting that the official timeline is yet to be presented.

As reported by U.Today, Ropsten, one of Ethereum's public testnets, will undergo the merge on June 8, which will be a crucial milestone before transitioning to proof-of-stake.

Related
Avalanche Founder Says Terra Is as Bad as Mt. Gox
By simulating the actual merge, developers will be able to determine whether the existing mainnet chain is ready for merging with the Beacon Chain, which was launched separately in December 2020.

In April, Ethereum developer Tim Beiko confirmed that the merge was no longer expected to take place in June. However, he did confirm that Ethereum was "in the final chapter" of the transition.

Ethereum's much-anticipated switch to proof-of-stake could be a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry since it will dramatically reduce the energy consumption of the second largest blockchain.

This will also put more pressure on Bitcoin developers to work on the same code change due to the growing energy consumption of the largest cryptocurrency. However, such a scenario is extremely unlikely to play out.

Earlier this month, the Ethereum Foundation merged its bug bounty program with the Ethereum mainnet. The maximum reward has been bumped up to $250,000. This is yet another sign that the merge will likely happen within the next few months after several delays.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano NFT Sales Reached $27 Million in April, ADA Attempts to Rebound
05/20/2022 - 11:59
Cardano NFT Sales Reached $27 Million in April, ADA Attempts to Rebound
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB, DOGE, BTC Now Accepted by TAG Heuer Luxury Swiss Watchmaker
05/20/2022 - 11:49
SHIB, DOGE, BTC Now Accepted by TAG Heuer Luxury Swiss Watchmaker
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Zilliqa's Founder Amrit Kumar Steps Down from His Role
05/20/2022 - 11:01
Zilliqa's Founder Amrit Kumar Steps Down from His Role
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov