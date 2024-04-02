Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Slump Shows Troubling Path to $2,850

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum (ETH) breaches $3,500 support, analyst uncovers troubling target
    Tue, 2/04/2024 - 11:52
    Ethereum (ETH) Slump Shows Troubling Path to $2,850
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH) is troubled as its metrics keep plummeting amid a broader market drawdown. At the time of writing, Ethereum is down by 5.90% in 24 hours to $3,338.93, a drop that has extended its decline over the past week to 8.65%.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum's uncertain growth path

    Commenting on the current outlook for Ethereum, top market analyst Ali Martinez shared data from crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock (ITB) showing how Ethereum has no major support on its sliding path.

    Related
    ETH Whales Cashing out Massively Amid Ethereum Price Drop

    Martinez noted that Ethereum losing its grip on the $3,460 support zone marks a major strain that puts the coin’s bulls in an uncomfortable position. If the slump is left unchecked, Martinez predicts that the Ethereum price could fall as low as $2,850.

    The chart he presented, as seen above, shows that a total of 4.97 million ETH is in the money (or in profit), a figure worth $16.68 billion, or 33% of the total ETH in circulation. The recent drawdown has pushed 10 million ETH worth $33.52 billion, or 66.31% of the coins in circulation out of the money.

    For Ethereum to breach its profitability equilibrium price, the price will have to trade in the $3,252.30-$3,352.58 range.

    Ethereum uncertainty triggers dark optimism

    Besides the broader impact of the market on the price of Ethereum, internal uncertainties, including the reported probe into the Ethereum Foundation by an unnamed state authority, are dampening sentiment.

    Related
    BlackRock Claims There's "Little" Demand for Ethereum

    There is also doubt regarding the prospects of the spot Ethereum ETF product, as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly looking to classify ETH as a security.

    While the odds of approval of this product have plummeted, industry leaders like BlackRock’s Larry Fink are optimistic that any securities designation would not greatly impact the chances of ETF approval.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image 461 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, What's Happening?
    2024/04/02 11:48
    461 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Are Bitcoin ETF Investors Trapped? Peter Schiff Explains
    2024/04/02 11:48
    Are Bitcoin ETF Investors Trapped? Peter Schiff Explains
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image XRP Skyrockets 80% in Volume Amid $400 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    2024/04/02 11:48
    XRP Skyrockets 80% in Volume Amid $400 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: A Resounding Success and Unforgettable Experience
    Rising Star: Lucky Boo Token Challenges Norms in Solana's Meme Coin Arena
    Sensay Secures $3 Million in Groundbreaking Public Sale, Outshining Competitors with Launch of $SNSY Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Slump Shows Troubling Path to $2,850
    461 Billion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address, What's Happening?
    Are Bitcoin ETF Investors Trapped? Peter Schiff Explains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD