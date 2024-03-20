Advertisement
AD

When Ethereum ETF? Leading Expert Gives Update on Chances of Approval

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Top ETF expert Eric Balchunas delivers sobering update on chances of Ethereum ETF approval
Wed, 20/03/2024 - 16:15
When Ethereum ETF? Leading Expert Gives Update on Chances of Approval
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Leading expert Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg provided an update on the anticipated approval of a spot Ethereum ETF amid recent developments in regulatory processes. 

Advertisement

Recall that, yesterday, the SEC postponed decisions on the Hashdex and Ark 21 Shares applications to the end of May, indicating the necessity for a longer period to consider the proposed rule changes and issues raised.

Related
Fidelity's Ethereum ETF Offering Gets Amendment

With this in the background, Balchunas emphasized the slim chances of approval for the spot Ethereum ETF in May, citing a lack of cooperation between U.S. regulators and potential issuers such as BlackRock, 21 Shares, ARK Invest and others, as was previously noted by Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart.

Balchunas referenced his colleague's analysis, pointing out the stark contrast between the timeline for Bitcoin ETF comments and the impending deadline for the Ethereum solution. With only 65 days remaining until the deadline, the urgency for regulatory engagement intensifies, the expert believes.

Tick tock

Speculation surrounding the approval hinges on various factors, including potential SEC commentary, market sentiment toward Ethereum's security and political pressures, according to the Bloomberg expert. He also hinted at a discernible apprehension within the regulatory landscape, suggesting a cautious approach in comparison to previous instances.

Related
Peter Schiff Names Main Problem with Bitcoin ETFs

As the deadline approaches, financial market participants await further insights into the regulator's stance and the likelihood of Ethereum ETF approval, with implications, of course, extending across the crypto space. Balchunas' assessment there provides a glimpse into the complexities underlying the regulatory process and its implications for investors and industry participants.

#Ethereum #Ethereum ETF #Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Might See Major Shift in Next 24 Hours, Here's Why
2024/03/20 16:17
Bitcoin (BTC) Might See Major Shift in Next 24 Hours, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Price Prediction for March 20
2024/03/20 16:17
XRP Price Prediction for March 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Android Users Can Now Store DOGE, SHIB, ETH, MATIC and Other Coins on Robinhood Worldwide
2024/03/20 16:17
Android Users Can Now Store DOGE, SHIB, ETH, MATIC and Other Coins on Robinhood Worldwide
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Web3 Base Layer - Mystiko.Network Completed a 18 Million USD Seed Funding Round
Memeinator Presale Enters Into Final Stage With Over 96% Tokens Sold
Latin American Blockchain Platform Patex Seals a Cooperation with Iconic Brazilian Footballer Roberto Carlos
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

When Ethereum ETF? Leading Expert Gives Update on Chances of Approval
Bitcoin (BTC) Might See Major Shift in Next 24 Hours, Here's Why
XRP Price Prediction for March 20
Show all
Advertisement
AD