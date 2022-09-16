Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 16

Bears have continued their ongoing drop as none of the top 10 coins is going up.
ETH/USD
The rate of Ethereum (ETH) keeps falling after the recent Merge.
On the local chart, Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the hourly resistance level at $1,479. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the support at $1,443. If the candle closes below it, the fall may continue to the important $1,400 mark.
On the bigger time frame, the price has almost touched the $1,420 mark against the increased volume. If the price comes back to it, one can expect a sharp drop to the $1,300 zone next week.
On the weekly chart, Ethereum (ETH) is looking bearish as bulls could not keep the rise after the last bullish candle. In this case, a closure near $1,424 could be the prerequisite for a further ongoing move to the $1,200 mark by the end of the month.
Ethereum is trading at $1,453 at press time.