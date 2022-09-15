Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 15

Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect further fall of DOGE and SHIB?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 15
Bears have come back to the game, except for Solana (SOL), whose rate has risen by 0.90% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the decline of other coins, going down by 0.57%.

DOGE is trading in the middle of a wide channel, which means that today's rise has not affected its midterm view.

Traders might start thinking about the possible rise only if the rate gets back to the $0.064 mark on the daily chart. Alternatively, there is still a possibility to see a continued decline.

DOGE is trading at $0.06057 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE with a price change of 1.88%.

SHIB is looking worse than DOGE in terms of growth as the price is trading near the support level at $0.00001171. If nothing changes, the breakout might lead to a sharp drop to the $0.000011 mark by the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001202 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

