DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 15

Bears have come back to the game, except for Solana (SOL), whose rate has risen by 0.90% over the last 24 hours.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has followed the decline of other coins, going down by 0.57%.
DOGE is trading in the middle of a wide channel, which means that today's rise has not affected its midterm view.
Traders might start thinking about the possible rise only if the rate gets back to the $0.064 mark on the daily chart. Alternatively, there is still a possibility to see a continued decline.
DOGE is trading at $0.06057 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost more than DOGE with a price change of 1.88%.
SHIB is looking worse than DOGE in terms of growth as the price is trading near the support level at $0.00001171. If nothing changes, the breakout might lead to a sharp drop to the $0.000011 mark by the end of the week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001202 at press time.