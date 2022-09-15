Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 15

Thu, 09/15/2022 - 14:16
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Ethereum (ETH) returned to bearish trend?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 15
Buyers still remain under sellers' pressure as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.90% after the transition to the PoS algorithm.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, Ethereum (ETH) is being very volatile today, as the day started with sharp growth. However, buyers could not hold the gained initiative. Currently, the rate has returned to the hourly support level at $1,585, the breakout of which might cause a further drop to the $1,550 mark shortly.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, bears have absorbed yesterday's growth, which means that one should not expect a fast recovery. Thus, if the candle fixes below the support level at $1,561, the fall can continue to the crucial $1,500 zone.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the week is about to end bearish for Ethereum (ETH), as bulls could not fix above the $1,800 mark. If the situation does not change and the volume remains at the same level, one can expect the test of the support level at $1,424 within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,586 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

