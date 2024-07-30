    Solana to Outshine Ethereum? Investors Go Bullish on SOL

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Investors are preferring Solana over Ethereum in major market shift
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 11:36
    Solana to Outshine Ethereum? Investors Go Bullish on SOL
    The crypto market appears to be entering into a new era as two major projects are going head-to-head with each other. Ethereum (ETH) is now facing intense competition from Solana (SOL). Surprisingly, SOL is likely to outshine ETH as market sentiment shifts.

    Michaël van de Poppe, famous analyst and founder of MN Trading Consultancy, has shed light on this intense crypto battle. He tweeted that the SOL vs. ETH drama is reaching extreme levels. The analyst further revealed that Ethereum has been underperforming after the recent launch of spot ETFs.

    Struggle of Ethereum ETFs

    Notably, the U.S. SEC approved several spot Ethereum ETFs on July 23. However, they have failed to gain significant traction since then. Per SoSoValue, these Ethereum ETFs witnessed a total net outflow of almost $98 million on July 29. This was the fourth consecutive day of net outflows for these products.

    SoSoValue further revealed that Grayscale’s ETHE witnessed a single-day net outflow of $210 million, while the Grayscale mini-ETF ETH had an inflow of just below $5 million. On the other hand, BlackRock’s ETHA saw an inflow of $586 million, while Fidelity’s FETH received an inflow of around $24 million.

    Solana garners investors’ interest

    Amid the lack of interest in Ethereum, it appears that investors have started to get into the Solana market. Michaël van de Poppe told his 721.9K followers on X that the failure of Ethereum ETFs is pushing traders toward SOL. Moreover, he revealed that a majority of investors are anticipating that Solana is going to beat Ethereum in the near future.

    While recent market performances lean toward this overview, it is still too early to claim if SOL is going to beat ETH. Van de Poppe also said that things can change soon. He revealed that he is still content with his ETH investment, and he believes that the sentiment can shift again.

    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

