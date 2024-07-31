    Dogecoin (DOGE) Plunges 92.5% in Key On-Chain Metric, What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin is facing a major on-chain drop, with a key metric falling by 92.5%
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 14:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Plunges 92.5% in Key On-Chain Metric, What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As has become known, thanks to the on-chain statistics of IntoTheBlock, the netflow of Dogecoin (DOGE) to the wallets of large holders has taken a big hit in the last 24 hours. The ratio of DOGE flowing into wallets holding at least 0.1% of the total supply, minus the outflow from these wallets has dropped significantly - from 375.4 million tokens to 27.98 million tokens.

    Advertisement

    This decrease was primarily due to a drop in inflows, rather than an increase in outflows. In the last 24 hours, the inflow into whale Dogecoin wallets has shrunk from 450.99 million DOGE to 66.35 million DOGE. This is more of a positive sign, as it only indicates a decrease in activity and interest, not a bearish sell-off by the largest holders. 

    Related
    Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin
    Wed, 07/31/2024 - 13:07
    Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss
    Extreme Surge in XRP Whales Spotted
    $70,000 Breakthrough Eludes Bitcoin, What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Escapes Downtrend, But Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakthrough?
    Ripple Betting Big on Brazil
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Yes, it is not great, as the lack of activity is not helping the price go up, but at least there is no increasing selling pressure on the DOGE price.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price outlook

    Speaking of DOGE, the price of the most popular meme cryptocurrency has once again reached a key local support level at around $0.125 per token. If Dogecoin manages to hold here, the bullish, or rather "not-bearish" bias will be the main one.

    Article image
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin
    Wed, 07/31/2024 - 13:07
    Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, if it slips below this level, it will become a stiff resistance for the popular meme cryptocurrency. In this context, the actions of the major holders will be crucial, as well as the general market conjecture - and which narrative prevails at the moment.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Solana (SOL) Eyes $600 Price Target, Here's Why
    Jul 31, 2024 - 14:43
    Solana (SOL) Eyes $600 Price Target, Here's Why
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Celebrates New Five-Month High: Report
    Jul 31, 2024 - 14:43
    Bitcoin (BTC) Celebrates New Five-Month High: Report
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Peter Schiff Slams Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Excitement
    Jul 31, 2024 - 14:43
    Peter Schiff Slams Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Excitement
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    DSCVR Launches Canvas: A Massive Leap for Web3 Social Embedded Apps
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Plunges 92.5% in Key On-Chain Metric, What's Going On?
    Solana (SOL) Eyes $600 Price Target, Here's Why
    Bitcoin (BTC) Celebrates New Five-Month High: Report
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD