    Ethereum ICO Wallet Transfers Millions in ETH as Ethereum Turns 9

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ancient Ethereum whale has emerged with millions of US dollars worth of ETH today
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 12:43
    Ethereum ICO Wallet Transfers Millions in ETH as Ethereum Turns 9
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Several data sources have spotted a dormant Ethereum whale, which has come back to life for the first time since the ICO in 2015.

    The wallet has transferred half of the millions in ETH that it contained.

    Premine Ethereum wallet shovels funds

    Blockchain sleuth Whale Alert shared that, a short while ago, a wallet that belongs to a participant of the Ethereum ICO was reactivated after nine years of dormancy. The wallet held 2,000 ETH, which it received at Ethereum's genesis. ETH was sold at approximately $0.31 back then.

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Not Security: SEC Has Major Change of Heart
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Solana on Verge of $200? Ethereum Smashes Resistance, XRP Set for $1 Breakout
    BlackRock Has Bad News for Solana Fans

    With the current exchange rate, these 2,000 ETH are valued at $6,681,471. The difference between the $620, which the whale paid for the ETH then, and its current evaluation comprises a jaw-dropping 1,077,560%.

    According to the Smart Whale tracker on X @lookonchain, this premine whale has already shoveled approximately half of their ETH holdings – 1,111 ETH worth $3.7 million – in an unknown direction. The crypto was transferred in four transactions, carrying 1,000, 100, 10 and 1 ETH.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Tweet
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 11:01
    Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ethereum turns 9 years old, Vitalik Buterin reacts

    Ethereum cofounder and frontman Vitalik Buterin has taken to his account on the X social media network to remind the ETH community that exactly nine years ago in 2015, the Ethereum network was officially launched.

    Vitalik wished his brainchild a "happy birthday" and added that he is looking forward to what the next decade will bring for Ethereum.

    Currently, Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. This key metric for Ethereum constitutes $401,446,569,226. As of this writing, ETH is trading at $3,340.

    Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the launch of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They were released by the same companies that, in January this year, received approval from the SEC to start trading spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    This notable event, however, has not had any significant impact on the asset’s price. Over the past few days, Ethereum has surged by slightly more than 9%, rising from $3,115 to the $4,000 level. However, ETH was then pushed from there down to the price zone where it is changing hands at the moment. Many Bitcoin maximalists do not believe that Ethereum ETFs will be as successful as Bitcoin ETFs.

    #Ethereum #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image This Dogecoin (DOGE) Indicator Delivers Secret Signal
    Jul 30, 2024 - 12:36
    This Dogecoin (DOGE) Indicator Delivers Secret Signal
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Vitalik Buterin Unexpectedly Shifts Focus to Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Jul 30, 2024 - 12:36
    Vitalik Buterin Unexpectedly Shifts Focus to Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Adam Back Issues Major Bitcoin ETF Prediction
    Jul 30, 2024 - 12:36
    Adam Back Issues Major Bitcoin ETF Prediction
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How To Accept Crypto Payments at Your Business: A Step-By-Step Guide
    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum ICO Wallet Transfers Millions in ETH as Ethereum Turns 9
    This Dogecoin (DOGE) Indicator Delivers Secret Signal
    Vitalik Buterin Unexpectedly Shifts Focus to Bitcoin, Here's Reason
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD